Akufo-Addo accepts Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office of Cecilia Abena Dapaah as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and member of Government.

President Akufo-Addo applauded Cecilia Dapaah’s loyalty to the image and standing of his Government, and thanked her also for her wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of Government and the Nation. He wished her the best in all her endeavours.

The President will soon appoint a new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Ms Dapaah was first appointed as Minister for Aviation by President Akufo-Addo in January 2017. She was moved by the President to the Sanitation and Water Resources ministry in a reshuffle and reappointed to the same portfolio when President Akufo-Addo begun his second term in office.

Ms Cecilia Dapaah, indicates in her letter that her decision to resign from office is motivated by the fact that she does not want her personal issues to become “a hindrance on the work of government.” She also notes that she will cooperate fully with all state agencies who may seek to engage her in any investigations.

“Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home.

“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position. I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time” her resignation letter read.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts. I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours.

“I thank you my dear, Mr President, for the honour done me in giving me the opportunity to serve our beautiful nation Ghana” Ms Cecilia Dapaah further stated in her letter of resignation.