NDC & NPP MPs mount pressure on speaker to open parliament

… Amid Legislative deadlock arrests 2025 budget

Both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), are urging the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to reconvene Parliament to resolve a contentious standoff, over which party should occupy the majority side of the Chamber.

The current dispute, stems from the Supreme Court’s stay of execution, regarding the Speaker’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

This has left both parties scrambling for control, leading to indefinite suspension of legislative duties in the country, including a critical requirement , which is the approval of the 2025 Budget per Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921)

Also stalled are, tax waivers and other key financial agreements, including approval of $250 million Ghana Financial Stability Fund.

The situation, has put the speaker in a tight corner and at the risk of being accused of holding the running of the state to ransom.

Indeed, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, October 23, the NPP’s Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, accused the NDC of working closely with the Speaker to intentionally frustrate the ruling government’s legislative agenda.

But at the heart of the dispute is the issue of parliamentary majority status. The NPP, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, argues that the suspension, is obstructing government business, while the NDC, led by Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, insists on asserting its claim to a near-majority position.

With both parties at odds, Speaker Bagbin, faces mounting pressure to navigate this political gridlock, while maintaining the smooth running of Ghana’s legislative process.

Some three NDC MPs, have introduced a Private Members’ Bill, aimed at repealing Section 3(2) of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022 (L.I. 2462) which grants the President authority to issue mining leases for exploration within forest reserves in Ghana.

They are Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, submitted the bill in a formal memo to the Clerk of Parliament on Tuesday, October 22, stating that as lawmakers, they bear a greater responsibility to ensure the right of Ghanaians to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the Second Deputy Majority Whip, has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court, will issue a final ruling on Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant before the next session of Parliament.

Djornobuah, hopes that this ruling will prevent a repeat of the last sitting, where both NPP and NDC MPs, claimed majority status, resulting in an NPP boycott of proceedings.

The controversy stems from the Speaker’s decision to declare the seats vacant, which the Supreme Court stayed. Despite this, the Minority, continues to assert their majority status in Parliament.

The NPP Majority argues that the suspension of parliamentary sittings due to the dispute is hampering critical government business, which has prompted their call for a recall of Parliament.

The MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, expressed confidence that the Supreme Court, will soon make a final determination, resolving the issue of the vacant seats and potentially easing the tensions in Parliament.

“The court process will start from Friday, and if you look at the order from the Supreme Court, it ordered the Speaker and the Parliament as an institution to respond to the order.

“And we believe that before the 7 days will elapse, the court will do justice to whatever the NDC is claiming. We cannot force the court, but we’re praying that they will deal with the matter as soon as practicable.”

In a letter addressed to Speaker Bagbin, the Second Deputy Majority Whip, stated that the recall was made in good faith and aimed at serving the national interest, and explained that the suspension of parliamentary sessions, would impede critical government business, prompting them to formally request a recall.

The NPP Caucus, emphasized the urgency of reconvening to address pressing legislative matters, asserting that the current impasse must be resolved to facilitate effective governance.

They expressed concern that prolonged delays could further stall important initiatives and undermine public trust in the legislative process.

“We wish to emphasise that this request is made in utmost good faith and in the national interest, to enable the Government to discharge its Constitutional and Democratic obligations to the people of Ghana.

“The matters outlined herein are of pressing importance and require the urgent attention of Parliament.”

They urged the Speaker to recall Parliament within a stipulated 7-day period.

“Considering the constitutional and statutory provisions cited above and in the exercise of our rights as Members of Parliament, we respectfully urge you to summon Parliament for a Meeting within the stipulated seven-day period.”

However, the NPP, alleges that the recent standoff in Parliament, is part of the NDC’s broader strategy to win the 2024 elections. It says it was a strategy outlined in a document titled “Winning the 2024 Elections and Beyond: A Comprehensive NDC Strategy,” which the party claims was designed to leverage the NDC’s near-majority in Parliament to disrupt government business.

At the press conference on Wednesday, October 23, Richard Ahiagbah, claimed that the NDC, has been executing this plan since 2021, creating parliamentary gridlock and derailing essential government business, all as part of its electoral strategy for 2024.

The NPP urged Ghanaians to be aware of these alleged tactics, warning that they could odermine national governance and stall critical development initiatives.

“This strategy the NDC has operated with since 2021, is on full display with what is happening in parliament. So we have a situation where the NDC, for some odd reason, decides they want to be the majority and, therefore, in partnership with the speaker, actively aids that seeming coup détat by the NDC.

“But the point that ought to be made is that this is not an isolated incident, this is part of a coordinated effort by their own design outlined in its books to ensure that they use every means available fair or foul to disrupt government business.”

Interestingly, several key issues await deliberation in Parliament that, could be significantly impacted by the current brouhaha, including the approval of the 2025 Budget and Economic Policy Statement, the approval of the 2025 Budget is one of the key government businesses that is in danger of not being done.



Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) mandate the executive to present the nation’s budget to Parliament for approval.

The budget for the ensuing year, is expected to be presented to the House before the end of November.



The revocation of the L.I. on mining in forest reserves.

The revocation of the L.I. on mining in forest reserves, was a key condition given by Organised Labour for it to rescind its planned strike action over the menace of illegal mining, called galamsey.



The government is to present a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to Parliament to revoke the existing law- Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) (Revocation) Instrument, L.I. 2462- which allows mining in forest reserves. The revocation of L.I. 2462, will lead to a total ban on mining in forest reserves.

$250 million Ghana Financial Stability Fund.

One of the government’s businesses that is likely to be affected by the suspension is the approval of a $250 million Ghana Financial Stability Fund.





The fund was one of the urgent matters outlined by the NPP MPs, when they triggered a recall of Parliament on August 1, 2024.



A $250 million Ghana Energy Sector loan is also at stake. The facility is a financing agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association for the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme.



$350 Million Worth Of Tax Waivers.

Another government business lingering in Parliament, is the approval of $350 million worth of tax waivers.



The government wants Parliament to approve tax waivers worth $334 million for 42 private companies. One of the entities on the list was, Santuo Oil Refinery, which the government was seeking to grant $164.6 million in tax waivers.



Approval Is The Appointment Of Two Supreme Court Justices.

The approval of two Supreme Court justices nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is also in jeopardy due to the suspension of Parliament.



Akufo-Addo, nominated Prof Richard Frimpong Oppong, a legal academic and fellow of the Ghana Academy of Sciences, and Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, a justice of the Court of Appeal, for appointment to the apex court of the land.



The Appointment Committee of Parliament, has vetted the two nominees, but the committee has yet to send a report to the plenary for a decision to be made on their appointment.

Meanwhile, the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, has assured that NDC MPs, are fully prepared to return to Parliament, if the Speaker issues a recall.

Speaking during an interview on Citi FM, Mr Ayariga, emphasised the NDC’s readiness to respond immediately to the Speaker’s call.

He said that NDC MPs, are committed to fulfilling their legislative responsibilities, despite the ongoing political tensions and divisions between the two parties.

Mr Ayariga, noted that the willingness of NDC MPs to return to the Chamber reflects their dedication to ensuring the continuity of Ghana’s governance process.

He stressed that, regardless of the standoff, they would promptly resume their duties when directed by the Speaker, demonstrating their commitment to serving the nation.

The adjournment of Parliament, came after sharp disagreements between the NDC and NPP, over who occupies the majority side of the Chamber.

According to Mr Ayariga, the NPP was significantly underrepresented during the session, with fewer than 30 members present.

He accused the NPP of not taking parliamentary business seriously and lacking the necessary preparedness.

Additionally, Mr Ayariga, criticised the actions of NPP MPs, suggesting that their disruption of proceedings was part of a broader plan led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

He implied that Afenyo-Markin, the former Majority Leader, was attempting to maintain his position and influence within the House by creating confusion during the session.

Despite the political standoff, Ayariga, reaffirmed that the NDC MPs are prepared to return to the Chamber when the Speaker recalls them.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring the smooth running of parliamentary business and fulfilling their legislative responsibilities for the benefit of the country.

“Many of them [the NPP MPs] are in their constituencies campaigning and so anytime the Speaker calls us, we will come and anytime the Speaker says we are the Minority, we will listen to him, but he hasn’t said that,” Mr Ayariga said.