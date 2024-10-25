Traditional Medicine Practice Council launches digital platform to streamline services

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has officially launched a Digital Infrastructure App designed to simplify the often-cumbersome processes of payment, registration, and renewal for its members.

This new app will allow users to complete these transactions without having to travel long distances or physically visit the council’s offices, marking a significant step toward modernizing the council’s services.

In a speech that was read for him at the event launch, the deputy Minister for Health , Hon. Adelaide Ntim, commended the TMPC for embracing technology to improve service delivery.

She noted that the digital infrastructure would greatly reduce the challenges associated with bureaucratic delays and enhance efficiency within the traditional medicine sector.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the positive impact of the country’s ongoing digitalization drive, which has already transformed several sectors, including finance, public services, food security, and education.

She also mentioned that many public sector institutions are now adopting information systems to streamline their processes, but cautioned that obstacles, such as cultural norms and resistance to change, may hinder full deployment of such systems.

Over the years, the Ministry of Health has introduced various policies and strategies aimed at promoting the use of technology within the sector.

According to the Deputy Minister, these initiatives are focused on minimizing human interaction during service delivery, thereby reducing the potential for inefficiencies and errors in the public sector.

Numo Blafo Akotia Omaetu III, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the TMPC, highlighted the council’s goal which he said is to minimize the direct human interaction between staff and clients.

“We want to eliminate situations where individuals claim they have paid fees to someone, yet don’t receive their licenses. This app will help reduce that and, if possible, remove it altogether,” he stated in an interview.

Numo Blafo also praised the new TMPC Registrar, who has been instrumental in pushing for the council’s digitalization efforts.

He expressed confidence in the Registrar’s vision and assured staff of the Registrar’s commitment to driving the council forward.

He further noted that as more funds flow directly to the council through the app, staff welfare will improve, particularly in terms of increased allowances.

He, however, warned against money bypassing the council due to manual processes which he indicated has the tendency to affect the welfare of staff.

The launch of this digital infrastructure is expected to boost efficiency at the TMPC and ensure that payments and transactions are secure, transparent, and convenient for all stakeholders involved.