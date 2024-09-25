NDC condemns remand of protesters, calls for immediate release

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed deep concern over the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to remand 28 protestors from the Democracy Hub into police custody, with an additional 11 others sent to prison.

This action, the NDC claims, is a further illustration of the despotic governance by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia and reflects a broader repression of civil dissent.

The protestors were arrested during a three-day demonstration aimed at highlighting the devastating impact of illegal mining on Ghana’s environment.

Eyewitness accounts alleged that police officers physically assaulted several members of the protest, including minors, elderly individuals, and even a four-month-pregnant woman who was reportedly only taking pictures near the protest area.

Additional reports highlight the arrest of a man returning from church among several innocent bystanders.

In a press statement issued and signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, stated that the party also noted that individuals merely passing by the scene, including a man returning from church, were unjustly apprehended.

It stated that in the aftermath of the arrests, families and lawyers of the detained protestors have reported difficulties accessing their loved ones, with some being denied necessities such as food and water.

The statement further condemned the actions of the Ghana Police Service and the court, deeming the remand of protestors for misdemeanours reprehensible, affirming that the right to protest is a fundamental human right that should not be violated by state authorities.

“It is alarming that instead of focusing on curbing the rampant pollution affecting our water bodies and lands, the Ghana Police Service has chosen to suppress citizens expressing their grievances regarding illegal mining,” it stated.

The statement urged law enforcement and judiciary officials to redirect their focus onto the government officials involved in facilitating environmental degradation rather than punishing those advocating for change.

The NDC, therefore, called for the immediate cessation of legal proceedings against the protestors, arguing that peaceful demonstrators addressing an issue critical to Ghana’s survival and future should be met with support, not criminal charges.

In a direct appeal to President Akufo-Addo, the statement urged the leader to act in accordance with the promises he made regarding the illegal mining crisis.

The statement concludes by calling for an immediate directive to his Attorney-General to drop the charges against the protestors, emphasizing that citizens demanding accountability should not be treated as criminals.