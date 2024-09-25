Don’t be swayed by government’s inducements, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tells trainee nurses

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged trainee nurses and midwives not to fall for the temporary inducements of the government.

Addressing students of Essiama Nursing and Midwifery Training College and Asanta SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training school at Essiama in the Ellembele Constituency to kickstart the second phase of her three-day campaign tour of the Western Region, Prof Opoku Agyemang advised the students to choose a plan that assures them of a bright future over the government’s temporary inducements aimed at vote harvesting.

Referencing the challenges facing the two Nursing and Midwifery training schools in the Ellembele Constituency, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang asked “why are they [the government] not using the money to build the male hostel? Have they forgotten that the lecturers don’t have a place to sleep? Have they forgotten that you need a skills lab?”

She continued, “they will bring you some momo to go and vote for them and the project will continue to remain” abandoned. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the Mahama administration did not only have good policies for the health sector, but it was also committed to transforming it and therefore invested heavily in the sector.

She said various health facilities were upgraded and equipped throughout the country by the government of former President John Dramani Mahama while modern hospitals were also built to employ more nurses, doctors and other health professionals.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said NDC prioritises and pursues the interest of health professionals and the healthcare of the people of Ghana, at the same time.

She reminded the students that the NDC does not only put the youth at the centre of its policies but also recognises and rewards young people.

She therefore urged them to choose wisely by voting for John Dramani Mahama when they cast their ballot in the elections on 7th December, 2024.

She recalled the achievements of the NDC in the health sector, and observed that the government has failed the people of Ghana in this sector too.”