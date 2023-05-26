GeneralMajor 2

NaCCA orders withdrawal of controversial history textbook indicting Christianity

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has demanded the immediate recall of the textbook titled “History of Ghana for Basic Schools – Learners’ Book Four,” published by Excellence Publications.

NaCCA has clarified that the content in the published book does not accurately reflect the approved curriculum.

Parts of the circulating textbook falsely state that Christianity is responsible for poverty and that religion has incited physical conflicts in Ghana and worldwide.

The textbook also claims that religion makes people lackadaisical in their attitude toward finding practical ways to improve their undesirable living conditions.

In response, NaCCA has written to Excellence Publications, urging them to promptly withdraw all copies of the textbook from the market.

“The attention of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has been drawn to a publication making rounds in the media about the content of a textbook “History of Ghana for Basic Schools-Learners’ Book Four” published by Excellence Publications.

“The said publication from Excellence Series was taken through the standard protocols established under the approval process of the Council and therefore comes to us as a surprise. This is because the content as published by the media is not the true reflection of what NaCCA approved.

“The Council wishes to state that the material in question is not an approved content material by NaCCA. The Council urges the general public to continue to bring to its notice, any suspicious material in the market that may be deemed to have been emanated from NaCCA.

“NaCCA will not hesitate to sanction publishers who publish materials without recourse to the established protocols of the Council. We urge the public not to hesitate to contact our outfit for information on the right content and materials for use in our pre-tertiary schools.”

