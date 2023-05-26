Africa Day: Award-winning titles to stream from across the continent, from Njoro wa Uba to Crime and Justice Lagos

Africa Day is a day to celebrate unity in the continent. It’s also a time to celebrate the diversity of our cultures and the stories that bring us together. As we commemorate this day, stream these awarding-winning stories from across the continent on Showmax.

Njoro wa Uba | Comedy | Kenya

A first-time nominee at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), Njoro wa Uba won Best Original Comedy at the award ceremony held in Lagos, giving Kenya its first-ever award in this category.

The Kenyan comedy series follows Joe Kinyua in the titular role of Njoro, a man who navigates the unpredictable taxi business in Nairobi while also dealing with drama in his personal life.

Now in its thirteenth season, Njoro wa Uba has been praised by fans as the most relatable Kenyan comedy and the most realistic portrayal of what taxi drivers in Nairobi go through.

“Njoro’s life is a reflection of our struggles. We struggle with love, finances, injustice, friendships, insecurities, basically everything. But even at our lowest, as Kenyans, we have a way of finding humour in most situations. It is important to have our audience relate with Njoro’s experiences, but also to find a light moment where they could also find some humour in their own situations,” says producer Lucy Mwangi (Auntie Boss, Varshita).

From Kenya, also stream AMVCA-nominated titles for Best TV Series nominees County 49 and Single Kiasi S1-2; Best Original Telenovela nominee Salem; and Best Original Drama nominee Pete.

Crime and Justice Lagos | Police procedural | Nigeria

Trailer: https://youtu.be/DA2HKQM-g1Y

Crime and Justice Lagos won two of the awards it was nominated for at the 2023 AMVCAs on Saturday – Best TV Series and Best Picture Editor.

Adapted from Kenya’s Crime and Justice, Crime and Justice Lagos stars Folu Storms as Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin and Jammal Ibrahim as Superintendent Danladi Dikko, lead detectives at the Serious and Special Crimes Unit (SSCU).

Set against the backdrop of the biggest and most densely populated city in Africa, the police procedural explores the activities of the elite detective team at the fictional SSCU as they investigate various crimes across Lagos, from child kidnappings to ritual murders.

More Nigerian winners at 2023 AMVCAs to stream on Showmax include The Real Housewives of Lagos for Best Costume Designer and Ricordi for Best Original Drama, and nominees like the psychological thriller Diiche, the drama series Flawsome, and the telenovela Wura.

Mpali | Telenovela | Zambia

Winner of Best Original Telenovela at 2023 AMVCAs, Zambian telenovela Mpali is a story that revolves around a rich polygamist named Nguzu who has six wives. His home appears to be peaceful until he marries another woman named Tamara, his sixth and youngest wife. Nguzu’s wives are taken by surprise when Zungu introduces them to Tamara, and all hell starts to break loose.

Reyka | Crime drama | South Africa

Trailer: https://youtu.be/6wj0pJ0M6cs

A 2022 International Emmy nominee for Best TV Drama and Best Actress (for lead Kim Engelbrecht), South African crime drama Reyka is the first African drama series to be nominated for the award in more than a decade. And only the third ever, after Home Affairs in 2007 and 2008, and Sokhulu and Partners in 2009.

The series follows criminal profiler Reyka Gama (Engelbrecht) as she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

At the 2022 SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards), Reyka won Best Actress in a TV Drama for Engelbrecht, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Best Achievement in Directing.

Also stream more SAFTA-winning South African titles like the psychological thriller DAM, the telenovela The Wife S1-3, and winner of Best Made for TV Documentary Devilsdorp, as well as the crime series Donkerbos and Recipes for Love and Murder – which both cracked Berlinale Series Market Selects, described as being for “curated series with high market potential.”

Honourable mention:

The Billionaire’s Wife | Drama | Ghana

Trailer: https://youtu.be/lsYZ_ztmbMY

Adepa (newcomer Andriana Akua Amegbor) is a 19-year-old woman from the slums of Ashaiman who marries an old billionaire (Kingsley Yamoah) with the aim of turning her fortunes around, only to find out that being a billionaire’s wife is the toughest thing she’s ever done.

Directed and produced respectively by Ad-Visors duo Danny Adotey and Collins Amlalo, The Billionaire’s Wife is now the most-watched title in history on Showmax in Ghana, having topped the charts in Ghana every week during its run.

Also stream more 2023 AMVCA-nominated titles like Best TV Drama nominees Accra Medic, Dirty Laundry and To Have and To Hold; Best Telenovela nominee Dede; and Best Comedy nominees RSM and Co-Habits.