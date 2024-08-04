MP alleges national security minister receives six million Ghana Cedis monthly to address Bawku security issues

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, has raised startling allegations regarding the distribution and use of financial resources intended to address the ongoing security crisis in Bawku.

In an interview with TV XYZ, Mr Ayariga claimed that the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, receives a hefty sum of 18 million Ghana Cedis quarterly, allegedly for managing the security situation in the region.

The MP asserts that this amount equates to a monthly disbursement of 6 million Ghana Cedis, given directly to the Minister “in the name of dealing with the Bawku security problem.”

The MP lamented that while large sums of money flow into the Ministry, the local populace continues to suffer from severe insecurity and poverty, compounded by the challenges of curfews and ongoing unrest.

“While the people of Bawku are wallowing in poverty, we are sleeping under curfew, and as a result of a situation created largely by their misrepresentations to my people, they sign a fat cheque of 6 million Ghana Cedis every month,” Ayariga stated, questioning the accountability of these funds and their actual impact on improving security conditions in the region.

The MP attributed the escalating insecurities in Bawku to previous political promises made by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that these commitments have largely remained unfulfilled.

The Ministry of National Security has yet to comment on Mr Ayariga’s allegations, leaving many questions unanswered about the management and allocation of resources designed to protect the citizens of Bawku.