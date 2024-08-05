NDC campaign team denies claims of market women abandoning Prof. Opoku-Agyemang in Winneba

The campaign team for the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has officially refuted a recent news report by the Daily Guide Network, which claimed that market women in Winneba abandoned her during a campaign visit.

In a statement issued and signed by the spokesperson for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, James Agyenim-Boateng labelled the online article as false, baseless, and a figment of the fertile imagination of its author.

The statement further stated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang had a productive campaign tour in Winneba on Friday, where she actively engaged with market women, shoppers, and lorry drivers, receiving enthusiastic support from the public.

The campaign included a drive through several main streets and a well-attended rally at the Winneba Lorry Station, where she stressed the significance of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour Economy policy and the Women’s Development Bank initiative aimed at supporting approximately one million women entrepreneurs.

The statement added that the NDC campaign team emphasized that at no time during the visit was the Member of Parliament for Efutu present in the same vicinity as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, further debunking claims of her being abandoned by constituents.

The team urged the public to disregard the unfounded claims made by the Daily Guide Network, reaffirming their commitment to an inclusive campaign focused on the needs of the community.