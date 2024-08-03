Dormahene launches new attack on Otumfuo

Without much of a direct reason given, it still remains a fact that the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II; and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, are not friends.

The confirmation of this unamiable relationship between the two revered traditional rulers has been cemented over the past years from the many instances of their supposed ‘bad blood,’ and as have been reported in the media.

And the whole buzz around matters concerning the two seems to never want to go away, as was recently reported again when the Dormaahene made a statement against the Asantehene.

As if to resurrect their ‘fight,’ it was reported earlier in the week that the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, averred that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, lacks the authority to install a paramount chief at Fiapre, a town in the Sunyani West Municipal in the Bono Region of Ghana.

Addressing his community members over the weekend, Nana Agyeman Badu II noted that the Asantehene is recognized as a paramount chief by Ghana’s constitution and that a paramount chief cannot install another paramount chief on land that does not fall under his kingship.

According to the Dormaahene, the actions of Otumfuo Osei Tutu are condemnable and must not be entertained as they show disrespect for the traditions of the people of Fiapre.

He stated that the Fiaprehene owes allegiance to the paramount chief of Odumase and that the paramount chief of Odumase exercises control over Fiapre.

Nana Agyeman Badu also vowed to resist any attempt by Otumfuo to install a chief at Fiapre and indicated his readiness to risk his life for it.

He appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu, stating that his actions are leading to divisions among the chiefs in the Bono Region and therefore, he must be wary of his actions.

“The final authority in the chieftaincy rank is the paramount chief. There is no authority beyond the paramount chief. Otumfuo is a paramount chief, so he cannot lord over another paramount chief.

“So, I want to plead with the Fiaprehene that Otumfuo cannot make him a paramount chief. As long as I remain president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Otumfuo cannot install a paramount chief. It is not possible. Even if the court says otherwise, I will not obey and I’m willing to go to jail for that.

“The Fiaprehene is on Bono land, so he should come to us so that we seek forgiveness from the ancestors for him. Fiapre is not under the authority of Otumfuo. It is not Otumfuo’s blood. What I know is that he is from Denkyira and ended up at Kumasi Number 1 due to wars. I cannot make him a paramount chief.

“The only person who can do that is the paramount chief of Dumase Number One. There are people staying elsewhere and causing trouble in Dormaa land. I have never disrespected Otumfuo, but he shouldn’t fight for what does not belong to him,” he said.

Nana Agyeman Badu’s claim corroborates the viewpoint of the Odumase No.1 Traditional Council that the Fiaprehene, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, cannot be installed as a paramount chief by the Asantehene.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, June 28, 2024, the Kontirehene of Odumase No. 1, Nana Godlove Kwaku Boateng, said that Odumase was not one of the lands conquered by the Ashanti Kingdom and therefore the Asantehene cannot install a paramount chief on their land.

He issued a strong warning to Fiaprehene Kyem Amponsah II, cautioning him against joining the Asanteman Council and added that the chief can leave their land if he wishes.

“He can leave for any town he wishes. He can serve anybody he wants. But he cannot take our property because he came to meet our land, which belongs to our ancestors. He should leave our land because it is for the children of Fiapre.

“I spoke to our family head and he agreed with me that the Asantehene cannot leave Asante and install a paramount chief in Fiapre because when he (the Fiaprehene) needed land to settle on, it was his (the family head’s) father who gave him the land. And so no one can live on his father’s land and serve another person,” he said in Twi.

He added, “You (Fiaprehene) are saying you are your own man and you can do what you want. But our land does not belong to the Asantehene. Odumase is not one of the lands conquered by the Asante.”