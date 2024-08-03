Agona Nyarkrom paramount chief prays for 2024 NDC victory

Okofo Okatakyie Nyarko Eku X, the Paramount Chief of Agona Nyarkrom in the Central Region, has expressed his hopes for a National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory in the upcoming December elections.

He believes that, the next NDC administration, has the potential to drive significant development in the Agona areas.

During a visit by the running mate of the NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to his palace on Friday, Okofo Eku, gave his blessings, wishing for divine guidance and victory for the NDC.

He emphasized his desire for development, particularly addressing the high rate of youth unemployment and the poor state of roads, which are major concerns for the Nyarkrom Traditional Council.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, in her address to the chiefs, promised substantial support for the area, if the NDC returns to power.

She expressed disappointment over the current administration’s neglect of the projects initiated by the previous NDC government, specifically citing the deteriorating road network as an example.

She assured the chiefs of peaceful elections and emphasized the importance of their partnership and wise counsel in implementing the NDC’s new development agenda.