GeneralMajor 4

Modestus Ahiable was principled and a man of great conviction-Speaker Bagbin

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Speaker Alban S. K. Bagbin, has described the late Modestus Ahiable as a man of conviction who approached his earthly endeavors with calculated precision and strong principles. 

According to him, this attribute of the late former regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) endeared him to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, who appointed him regional minister for the Volta Region.

Speaker Bagbin, paid this tribute when the family of the late Modestus Ahiable, called on him in Parliament on Monday to formally announce his passing and details of the funeral arrangements. 

They were led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu North Constituency, James Klutse Avedzi, who is also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.  

Recounting the memory of Mr Ahiable ,who was popularly called ‘Eku’, Speaker Bagbin, expressed the need to celebrate the contributions and memory of people who dedicate and devote their lives to serving their nation. 

More Read

Chief Justice & colleagues caught in democratic standoff

Parliament suspends approval of Akufo-Addo’s Valentine ministers, deputies 
Modestus Yawo Zebu Ahiable takes a deserved rest
Former Volta Regional Minister Modestus Ahiable dies at 75

This he said, helps to inspire and uplift younger generations to commit themselves to a life of service.

“When I was minority leader, these were the men of wisdom whose support I could count on in my moment of difficulty. He sparingly spoke and when he did, you will see commitment in it,” Speaker Bagbin said.

He described the passing of the man he called his friend, as a great loss to humanity, the country, the NDC and the family.

The Speaker assured the family that Parliament, will support them to give him a befitting burial

According to the family, the mortal remains of Mr Ahibale, will be laid to rest on April 27, 2024 in Dzodze, Volta Region.

You Might Also Like

Chief Justice & colleagues caught in democratic standoff

Parliament suspends approval of Akufo-Addo’s Valentine ministers, deputies 

Modestus Yawo Zebu Ahiable takes a deserved rest

Former Volta Regional Minister Modestus Ahiable dies at 75

Share this Article
Previous Article Amazing Smile Foundation with support from Chief of Teh Clan of Battor support three basic schools with educational materials
Next Article Middle East tensions drive demand for financial advice
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cocaine smuggling scandal unfolds at Kotoka Airport
Business Major 1
‘I Gave Akufo-Addo “Apor” on Dumsor problem but…. Mahama  
Major 1 Politics
Youth Employment Agency & Guinness Ghana sign MoU
Business Major 1
Akufo-Addo promotes yet another ‘Opuni’ Judge
General Major 3
Lost your password?