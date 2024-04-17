Full Gospel Businessmen to honour Speaker Bagbin

Acknowledging his exceptional leadership in politics and governance within the Fourth Republic, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is slated to be honored with the esteemed Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Distinguished Footprints Award.

The FGBMFI award acknowledges Speaker Bagbin’s steadfast commitment to good governance and his significant contributions to Ghana’s democratic stability.

With a presence in over 140 chapters across Ghana and a global membership, FGBMFI seeks to commend individuals who embody integrity and public service, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Emmanuel Baba Mahama, National President of FGBMFI, along with a delegation, conveyed the decision to the Speaker at his office in Parliament last Friday, expressing admiration for Speaker Bagbin’s efforts in promoting peace and progress in Ghana’s political sphere.During the visit, Mr. Mahama officially invited the Speaker to a forthcoming ceremony where he will be publicly celebrated, marking the inaugural FGBMFI Distinguished Footprints Awards, set to be held in Accra.

The selection criteria for the award encompass key thematic areas such as agriculture and food security, environmental sustainability, and public service.Ghana, often lauded for its stable democracy in Africa, has witnessed significant strides in peaceful power transitions over the past three decades.

Speaker Bagbin, a stalwart member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has played a pivotal role in upholding democratic principles and fostering bipartisan cooperation during this period.

In accepting this esteemed accolade, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the necessity of collaborative endeavors in addressing Ghana’s developmental challenges, expressing gratitude to FGBMFI for the recognition and reaffirming his dedication to serving the nation with integrity.

The FGBMFI Distinguished Footprints Award serves as a testament to Speaker Bagbin’s exemplary leadership and enduring legacy in Ghanaian politics, inspiring others to emulate his spirit of service and selflessness as the nation advances towards progress and prosperity.