Amazing Smile Foundation with support from Chief of Teh Clan of Battor support three basic schools with educational materials

Story Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Aveyime-Battor

The Amazing Smile Foundation (ASF), a health-related Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based at Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, with support from the Divisional Chief of the Teh Clan of Battor, Togbe Agbenyo Banahene Dzodzegbe Adovor VII, as well as the Paramount Queenmother of the Battor Traditional Area, Mamaga Asieku IV, has presented quantities of assorted educational resource materials to three (3) basic schools in the area.

The learning materials, included several boxes of library books of all subjects, textbooks as well as footballs for sports activities.

The items, valued at several thousands of Ghana Cedis, are expected to help improve the academic work of the pupils not only in the school but also after finishing their studies at the basic school level.

A sixteen (16) member delegation of educational experts, teachers and friends from the United States of America (USA) also accompanied Togbe Agbenyo Banahene Dzodzegbe Adovor VII from the US to the event at Aveyime.

The delegation had an educational package for the more than two hundred (200) pupils who were present at the function. The American team gave out more than one hundred (100) pieces of school bags, with each containing learning materials such as writing pads, pens and pencils, crayons, rulers and sharpeners amongst others.

About twenty-five (25) teachers from the three (3) beneficiary schools namely the Sikor D.A. Junior High School (JHS), Aveyime R.C. JHS as well as Aveyime Methodist JHS, were not left out in this motivation exercise by the US delegation. Each teacher did not only have a Certificate of Appreciation as a teacher but also an undisclosed cash package or award.

As part of the visit and led by the Ghanaian hosts, members of the US educational team interacted with the pupils in their various classrooms through individual introduction sessions. They also offered pieces of advice to the pupils, encouraging them to aspire to greater heights in their own small ways.

The Dodome D.A. Basic School Cultural Troupe provided entertainment to the gathering not only to the admiration of the US visitors but also to the community as a whole. Members of the US delegation also had the chance to join both the teachers and the pupils to dance to the several dance forms such as Agbadza, Gadza, Gazo, Awuina and Yewe, thereby greatly experiencing the Ghanaian indigenous rich culture and tradition.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amazing Smile Foundation (ASF), Madam Millie Kumasenu described the event as a successful one, adding that the gesture would go a long way to motivate the pupils to study hard. She was hopeful that the teachers would continue to give off their best to the children to enable them achieve their goals thereby aspiring to greater heights.

Ms. Kumasenu urged the pupils especially the girls to abstain from sex and other immoral activities so as to avoid teenage pregnancy which can ruin their future. She was optimistic that the visit of the US delegation to the community would inspire them to learn harder and achieve greatness in life.

She was grateful to Togbe Agbenyo Banahene Dzodzegbe Adovor VII, Mamaga Asieku IV, as well as members of the US delegation for their presence and support to the beneficiary schools and pupils, adding that it was a great dream come true.

Togbe Agbenyo Banahene Dzodzegbe Adovor VII, a Ghanaian Physician based in the US who led the delegation to the event and the Aveyime-Battor community, noted that the gesture was to support the local schools and children in the area to improve their academic performance not only at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) level but also at the secondary school or West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) stage.

He therefore urged the children to endeavour to study hard, encouraging them that beyond the sky should be their limit.

‘This is just the beginning. It is one of the many things to come. My hope is that everybody will come on board to give back to the village as well’, Togbe Adovor VII intimated.

The leader of the US delegation, Ms. Natalie Blake Huffman described their visit to Ghana and the Aveyime community in particular as very welcoming, hoping that the tour would foster greater collaboration between her team members as well as the beneficiary schools, pupils and their teachers. She advised the children to first remember God in their undertakings and also focus on their education which is key to opening greater doors for them in future.

Ms. Huffman also reminded them to be of good behavior in addition to obeying and respecting their parents and teachers in order to achieve their dreams.

Ms. Huffman commended the teachers for their continuous sacrifices for the children and stressed the need for them to bring more creativity to their pupils in the classroom to make learning a great fun for them.

Headteacher of the Aveyime R.C. Basic School, Mr. Wisdom Narh Kwesi Animley, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, was grateful to the donors and organizers for the gesture and pledged their commitment to continue to encourage the pupils to use the learning resources for their maximum benefit.

He described the gesture as heartwarming and appealed for support for a number of brilliant and needy pupils who continue to struggle to acquire basic education for themselves due to lack of money.

The beneficiary pupils were very excited about the gesture, saying they have been well-motivated to learn harder as the future leaders of the area in particular and the nation as a whole. Master Francis Sewornu from the Aveyime R.C. JHS, Ms. Catherine Korblah of Sikor D.A. Basic School as well as Ms. Perpetual Mawuena Aforve of the Aveyime Methodist JHS, told our newsteam in separate interviews that they would forever be grateful to the organizers and donors for such a wonderful and memorable gesture.

As part of the visit and to also promote tree planting culture amongst the pupils on their school compounds, three (3) tree seedlings were planted on the Aveyime R.C. School compound by the guests. The leader of the US delegation, Ms. Natalie Blake Huffman planted the first tree seedling whereas the second one was planted by another member of the team, Ms. Leonie Alexandre. Divisional Chief of the Teh Clan of Battor, Togbe Agbenyo Banahene Dzodzegbe Adovor VII effected the planting of the third tree seedling.