Osafo-Maafo’s son takes over as SSNIT boss

In a significant administrative shake-up, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Director-General, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang giving him 7 days to pack out.

In a letter in which the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, sounded rather harsh, Dr. Tenkorang was instructed to hand over his duties to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of the former Senior Minister now Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, by Monday, April 15.

The tone of Nana Bediatuo Asante’s letter has sparked discussions regarding the abrupt change in leadership within the institution.

The letter, characterized by its straightforward language, informed Dr Tenkorang, 59, of the President’s decision and outlined the necessary steps for a smooth transition of power.

Highlighting the procedural aspect of the termination, the letter referenced Dr Tenkorang’s appointment letter from July 1, 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission, and specified the termination of his appointment is in accordance with paragraph 8 of the said letter, offering three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

Furthermore, the President’s directive instructed Dr Tenkorang to relinquish his duties to Mr Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of Yaw Osafo-Maafo, a prominent figure who has served as both Senior Minister and currently as a Presidential Advisor. The appointment of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo to the position of Director-General of SSNIT marks a significant transition within the institution’s leadership.

The letter emphasized the importance of ensuring a seamless handover process, urging Dr. Tenkorang to conclude his responsibilities and cease acting as the Director-General of SSNIT by the end of business on Monday, April 15, 2024.

It concluded with expressions of gratitude for Dr. Tenkorang’s service to the nation and well wishes for his future endeavours.

The sudden change in leadership at SSNIT has sparked public interest and scrutiny, with discussions emerging regarding the implications of the appointment of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo as the new Director-General.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 1st July 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission.

In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months’ salary in lieu of notice.

“To ensure a smooth transition, kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) no later than the close of business on Monday, 15th April, 2024. The President thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes.”