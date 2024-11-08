Mahama tells SALL to punish NPP for denying them parliament

.. Bashes Judiciary over its injustice

Former President, John Mahama, has urged the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) to hold the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) accountable for the 2020 elections, during which they were excluded from the Guan constituency and hence have no parliamentary representation due to boundary and constituency issues.

Addressing a rally on the final day of his regional tour, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, encouraged voters to “electorally punish” the NPP for this oversight, while accusing the judiciary of injustice towards the SALL traditional areas.

“Indeed, SALL, you have to show the NPP government that you are not happy with how they’ve treated you over the last four years. And so you are not going to give NDC 95%. You are going to give NDC 100%.

“Nobody in the Guan constituency, should give his vote to the NPP, so that they will know that the way they have treated us, we are not happy,” he said.

The NDC flagbearer, also criticised the judiciary, accusing it of bias and a lack of commitment to justice for the people of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe.

He described the situation as a glaring injustice, questioning the judiciary’s handling of the matter and its broader implications for Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Mahama, lamented the exclusion of SALL from parliamentary representation, a situation he called “the cardinal sin of the Fourth Republic,” and stressed the need for a judiciary that is “fair and consistent” in upholding the rights of all citizens.

“The justice system must be impartial and accessible to everyone, yet the plight of SALL has been neglected,” the NDC flagbearer asserted, addressing the crowd in Guan, where frustrations over the issue remain high.

Many stakeholders have voiced their concerns over the SALL constituency’s lack of representation in Parliament, a critical gap that has left residents without a direct legislative voice.

Mr Mahama, expressed solidarity with the people, stressing that the judiciary’s lack of action has exacerbated the issue.

He also questioned the principles guiding Ghana’s justice system.

Mahama assured the people of Guan constituency of comprehensive infrastructural and agricultural development if elected.

Mr Mahama, vowed to address the community’s pressing needs, particularly as they have faced the absence of parliamentary representation in the 8th Parliament.

In his address, the NDC flagbearer, promised to enhance road infrastructure in Guan, improving accessibility and connectivity for the rural community. Acknowledging the constituency’s role as a vital farming area, he also proposed the establishment of an agro-industrial processing zone to boost local agricultural productivity and create new job opportunities.

He assured residents of the constituency of his commitment to making up for the lack of representation they have experienced emphasising his administration will prioritise the construction of better roads and create a robust agro-processing zone to benefit farmers in the area.

The NDC presidential candidate, encouraged landowners in Guan to consider cultivating cocoa, highlighting the economic benefits it would bring.

Mr Mahama, pledged financial assistance for those with land suitable for cocoa farming and promised to deploy agricultural extension officers to provide guidance throughout the cultivation process.

He revealed that a future NDC government under him, will ensure that those who want to grow cocoa are supported financially, and extension officers made available to help them achieve a successful yield.