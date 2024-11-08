Vacant seats controversy: ‘Ego’ consumes NPP, NDC, as presidency displays negligence

By Prince Ahenkorah

The ongoing controversy, regarding vacant seats in Parliament, has revealed a troubling crack between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rather than collaborating to find a resolution to the issue of who holds the majority, both parties seem deep-seated in their positions, prioritizing ego over effective governance.

This deadlock not only affects parliamentary dynamics, but also has significant repercussions for the functioning of the government as a whole.

The leadership of the NPP caucus in Parliament, asserts that the Speaker’s decision to declare four seats vacant is fundamentally a constitutional matter.

They maintain that their approach, should align with constitutional protocols, emphasizing the supremacy of the law.

The NPP has opted to engage in constitutional means to address the situation, underlining their belief that the ruling from the Supreme Court, which has stayed the Speaker’s declaration, must be implemented by Parliament’s leadership.

Equally, the NDC, has taken a different stance, characterized by a lack of willingness to go by supreme court ruling, unless the Speaker of Parliament makes the supreme court ruling effective.

Each party appears more focused on asserting their dominance than on collaborating to ensure the effective functioning of Parliament.

It is crucial for both the NPP and the NDC to come together to resolve this matter expeditiously.

The prolonged dissonance is harmful not only to the parties involved but also to the governance of the country.

A unified parliamentary front is essential for the government to transact business effectively, particularly given the number of important bills pending in Parliament awaiting approval.

The inability to resolve this issue threatens to stall critical legislation that impacts the economy and the welfare of citizens.

The ongoing deadlock is not merely a political dispute, as people deemed it to be; but it has real world implications that affect the daily lives of Ghanaians.

With numerous bills in limbo, the lack of cooperation between the two major parties is a significant barrier to progress.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the apparent negligence exhibited by the presidency.

The presidency has failed to intervene effectively in the parliamentary fiasco, allowing the situation to fester unchecked.

Such negligence is concerning, as the dynamics within Parliament have a direct bearing on the government’s ability to function effectively.

By not demonstrating a proactive interest in the proceedings of Parliament, the presidency risks undermining the governance framework of the nation.

This lack of engagement not only hinders legislative processes but also jeopardizes the government’s capacity to implement its policies effectively.

The potential fallout from this negligence is substantial, affecting both governance and economic stability.

The implications of the vacant seats controversy extend far beyond political maneuvering.

As long as the two parties remain at odds, the risks to effective governance continue to grow.

In the face of pressing national issues, the need for a functioning Parliament is more urgent than ever.

The presidency must recognize that the controversy in Parliament is not an isolated issue; it is entangled with broader concerns about governance and economic prosperity.

By taking a more active role in facilitating dialogue and resolution between the NPP caucus and NDC caucus, the presidency can help pave the way for a more collaborative political environment.

On the back of this, Yusif Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs to “put their ego aside” and accept their new position as the Minority in Parliament.

Sulemana’s remarks, follow growing frustration over the absence of NPP members during a recent parliamentary session, which they had initially called for.

Expressing disappointment, Sulemana criticized the NPP’s actions, highlighting the financial implications of their absence.

“We should be talking about how they causing the financial laws of the state. You can call us to come and you will not come because parliament will spend so much to be wasted and if they come, they must put their ego somewhere and know that as we speak they are in the minority so they should sit at the minority side,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, has indefinitely adjourned the House after the NPP MPs failed to attend the session they had initiated.