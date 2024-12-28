Mahama reiterates Jean Mensah’s “It is Finished”

… Link it to last words of Christ on the Cross

By Prince Ahenkorah

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, during a convention organized by the Saviour Church of Ghana on December 28, 2024, at Osiem in the Eastern region, has made a notable statement regarding the Electoral Commissioner’s declaration of the presidential election results.

He reiterated the words of the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Adukwei Mensah, when she declared the results of the presidential election, stating, “It is finished.”

Mahama, during the Saviour Church of Ghana convention linked the phrase, “It is finished” to the Bible, attributing it to the last words of Jesus Christ on the cross.

In Mahama’s address to the people of the Saviour Church of Ghana, he emphasized that when Jesus Christ was nearing the end of his earthly life, He uttered the words “It is finished.”

The President elect, reminded the gathering of the significance of this moment in Christian doctrine, where Jesus proclaimed that His mission on Earth had been completed with His sacrificial death.

Mahama drew a parallel, suggesting that the words spoken by the Electoral Commissioner on the day of the election declaration, reflected a sense of finality, much like the concluding declaration of Jesus Christ on the cross.

The President-elect, then shifted focus to the current political climate in Ghana.

He affirmed that the results of the election reflected the overwhelming will of the people, stating that Ghanaians had voted massively for him, signaling their desire for a change in leadership.

Mahama expressed gratitude for the support and outlined his commitment to work diligently to meet the expectations of the people.

He stressed the importance of delivering on the promises made during his campaign and reassured Ghanaians that he would work tirelessly to bring the country back on track.

“We are now going to work hard to reset the country and bring it back on track,” Mahama declared, underlining the urgency of addressing the nation’s challenges.

He expressed confidence that the collective effort of all Ghanaians would lead to a new era of development and prosperity.

According to Mahama, this moment of transition is not just about change in leadership, but about a comprehensive national reset aimed at improving the state of the country.

The president elect, further elaborated on his vision, stating that Ghana needs to go back to the foundational principles upon which the country was built.

He invoked the memory of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, noting that Nkrumah’s vision for the country was rooted in development and self-reliance.

Mahama emphasized that the country’s progress should be rooted in these principles, and that it was time for a re-evaluation of the national trajectory.

“We need to go back to how Kwame Nkrumah aimed to develop the country and reset the country,” Mahama said, alluding to the need for a return to Ghana’s original aspirations of economic independence and social progress.

He called on Ghanaians to unite in this mission of national renewal, stressing that the task ahead would require collective effort, resilience, and determination.