Supreme Court quashes results in Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, Okaikwei Central

The Supreme Court, has quashed results in the re-collation of votes in Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, and Okaikwei Central, in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The apex court, added that the order does not affect Ahafo Ano North and Nsawam Adoagyiri results.

According to the court, the trial judge, violated the right to a hearing of the NDC Parliamentary Candidates when they applied to the High Court.

This order goes directly against the controversial re-collation undertaken by the Electoral Commission and subsequent declarations for the said constituencies .

The now-quashed December 20 ruling, had directed the EC to re-collate results in nine constituencies where irregularities were alleged.

The decision followed a mandamus application filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates, who argued that discrepancies in the tabulated results required verification to uphold transparency and accuracy.

The EC, has since complied with the order in seven constituencies, but the re-collation for Dome-Kwabenya and Ablekuma North remains incomplete.