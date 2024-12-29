FeatureMajor 2

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is NOT the reason for the 2024 defeat in ‘Akan’ Regions : Dr Razak Kojo Opoku writes

Some critics are saying that, NPP lost most of the Akan Regions, because we presented Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is a Non-Akan. This can best be described as an empty emotional analysis without facts and data. 

For the record :

1. In 1992, NPP presented Prof. Albert Adu Boahen (an Akan Candidate coming from Ashanti & Eastern Regions) yet NPP won only ONE Region, the Ashanti Region out of the 10 Regions with national Presidential outlook of 30.29%.

2. In 1996, NPP presented John Agyekum Kufuor (an Akan Candidate coming from the Ashanti Region) yet NPP won only ONE Region, the Ashanti Region out of the 10 Regions with national Presidential outlook of 39.67%.

3. In 2008, Nana Akufo-Addo was presented by NPP (an Akan Candidate coming from Eastern Region) yet NPP won only TWO Regions out of 10 Regions (Ashanti and Eastern Regions) with national Presidential outlook of 49.13% and 49.77% respectively for 1st Round and 2nd Round. 

4. In 2012, NPP presented Nana Akufo-Addo again (an Akan Candidate coming from Eastern Region) yet NPP won only TWO Regions out of 10 Regions (Ashanti and Eastern Regions) with national Presidential outlook of 47.74%.

5. In 2024, NPP for the first time presented Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (a Non-Akan Muslim Candidate) and the Party has managed to win only THREE Regions out of 16 Regions (Ashanti, Eastern, and North East Region), and suddenly some people within NPP are emotionally giving us wrong sermons that the Non-Akan Muslim background of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the cause of NPP’s defeat in the 2024 general election in some Akan Regions. That narrative sincerely lacks merit and logical reasoning.

Simple questions for critics:

1. Did all southerners and Akans vote for Prof. Mills in 2000 and 2004?

2. Did all southerners and Akans vote for Prof. Albert Adu Boahen in 1992? 

3. Did all southerners and Akans vote for Kufuor in 1996?

4. Did all southerners and Akans vote for Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008 and 2012?

Therefore, the arguments that, NPP lost some of the Akan dominanted Regions because of the Non-Akan background of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is completely FALSE. 

Our defeat in 2024, is based on several factors, including some “self-seeking elements” within Bawumia/Napo Campaign Team, but we will deal with them later from 2025

