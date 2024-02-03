Major 1Politics

Mahama promises Upper East airport

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to regional development by assuring residents of the Upper East Region that his administration will establish an airport.

The objective behind this initiative, as stated by Mahama, is to enhance transportation and accessibility in the area.

This assurance was delivered in response to concerns raised during his interaction with members of the regional house of chiefs in Bolgatanga on Friday, as part of his #BuildingGhanaTour.

 Mahama underscored the significance of the proposed airport, emphasizing its potential to foster economic growth and improve connectivity for the people of the Upper East Region.

It’s noteworthy that some of the original 10 regions in Ghana already have airports, including Ho, Sunyani, and Tamale, contributing to the broader infrastructure development across the country.

