Akufo-Addo’s first major reshuffle as he sacks 24 MMDCEs

President Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointments of 24 district chief executives (DCE) across the country.

In a letter dated 2 February 2024, the president did not assign any reason for his decision.

The sacked DCEs include, Martina Appiah Nyantakyi (Ahafo Ano North), Nii Larteh Olenu (Amansie West), Daniel Owuradu (Nkoranza South), Alhaji Abdulai Adams (Pru East), Gmasombe Jerome Kofi Gyimah (Sene East), Joseph Aidoo (Awutu Senya West), Samuel Kwame Agyekum (Asuogyaman), Seth Asante (Atiwa West), Comfort Asante (New Juaben North), Isaac Kwadzo Buabeng (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumua (Adentan) and Mohammed Bashiru Kamara (Ga Central).

The rest are, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann (Ga East), patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor (Weija Gbawe), Rashida Mahama (East Mamprusi), Emmanuel Jalulah Kajal (Krachi West), Lenwah Bright Kwame (Nkwanta South), Losina Barikisu (Sawla-Tuna-Kalba), David Akologo Amoah (Bolga East), Tahiru Issahaku Ahmed (Bawku West), Ayisha Batong Hor (Sissala West), Seth Kwasi Agbi (South Tongu), Patrick Hockson Amponteng (Amenfi Central) and Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah (Nzema East).

President Akufo-Addo has in a swift move, also announced replacements for the sacked District Chief Executives (DCEs).

