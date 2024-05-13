Govt’s posture in Adamus case questionable

….. Solomon Owusu asserts

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu, has fired salvos at the government of Ghana for its rather droopy posture in the ongoing Adamus Resources saga.

Speaking on Pan African Television’s Good Morning Africa show, the maverick politician, was at a loss as to why the Interim Management Committee (IMC), formed by an Accra High Court of Justice on February 19, 2024, to temporarily oversee operations of the company, has been repeatedly denied access and barred from carrying out its mandate per the court ruling.

Further commenting on the matter, Mr Owusu, questioned the powers of Ms Angela List, while alleging that there may be some powers behind Ms List, who have been emboldened to disrespect the court’s decision by denying the Interim Management Committee access to the Airport Residential office of Nguvu Mining.

Allegations are already rife that a former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is complicit in the ongoing barefaced disregard for the court orders and the stymieing of the IMC’s effort in the carriage of their lawful mandate.

There have been earlier reports of the Ghana Police Service providing security to the IMC when they embarked on a trip to Adamus Resources operational headquarters in Nzema on April 17, 2024, only for the Police to withdraw at the eleventh hour and prevent the IMC from gaining access to the mining site.

Again, there are reports that the former Lands Minister, was in the thick of affairs and charged a high-ranking officer of the Ghana Police Service to withdraw their men from giving security to the IMC working on the orders of the court.

Mr Owusu was, particularly critical of how the Akufo-Addo government has handled the issue, especially when the state has 10percent shares in Adamus Resources.

“In any case, now that there are no management committee members available to supervise the day-to-day running of the business, how can we determine or account for any gold that has been mined and shipped out of this country? How can they account for taxes to the state?” He quizzed.

Mr. Owusu, stressed that the absence of the Interim Management Committee is tantamount to unaccountability of gold mined from Adamus Resources and shipped out of the country.

He did not mince words when commenting on the decision of Nguvu Minings to ignore the court, when it requested that they provide two representatives to the Interim Management Committee, who will see to the temporary day-to-day running of the company until there is a final resolution to its ownership.

“Why did Nguvu mining decide not to present two representatives to the IMC so that the company will be managed until there is a clear decision or judgement from the court yet, production is ongoing and gold is being shipped out of the port? Who has been sanctioning all these gold leaving the country?”

Mr Owusu, alleged that National Security, the Ghana Revenue Authority and by extension President Nana Akufo-Addo are all aware of the movement of gold out of the country and may have to answer questions regarding the dealings of Nguvu Mining.

Adding his voice to the disturbing issue, Bunkpurugu lawmaker, Abednego Bandim, alleged that indications are clear that political figures and powerful hands are deeply involved in this matter and manipulating the system for their own parochial interests.

He further admonished that the only way to ensure that the Ghanaian people have confidence in the justice system is when the law is made to bite and make an example of persons who flagrantly disregard the laws irrespective of their stature.

Abednego Bandim made a clarion call to the IGP to urgently investigate allegations of police officers being compromised and ensure that they are thoroughly dealt with.

BACKGROUND

Adamus Mining, a company 90percent owned by Adamus Australia, was purportedly purchased by Nguvu Mining Limited, a company registered in Mauritius, which sparked a chain of legal battles.

Due to these legal battles, the court ordered a five-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to direct the Management staff of the company. The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources complied with the orders of the Court and subsequently appointed Juliet Osei-Wusu as its representative to the IMC.

Mr Morrison and Adamus Australia, followed suit through a resolution dated July 27, 2023, and duly appointed David Abini and Isaac Ackun, as its representatives to the IMC.

Nguvu Mining, however, has not made their two appointments to the IMC and resorted to challenge meetings called either by the government representative or the Defendant’s representatives.

Following another ruling of the High Court, Commercial Division 7, on February 19, 2024, Nguvu Mining Limited, forfeited its rights to appoint a member to the IMC when it failed to duly appoint a representative on February 19, 2024, and to have its appointee’s name filed with the Registrar on March 4, 2024, as ordered by the High Court.