Angela List named female CEO of the year in mining

Miss Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nguvu Mining Limited and Adamus Resources, has been named the’2023/2024 Female CEO of the Year in Mining’.

The award was bestowed upon her at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards held in Accra over the weekend.

Ms Angela List, received the Excellence Award in recognition of her contribution, dedication and remarkable achievements in Ghana’s mining industry and in the West Africa sub-region.

She attributed the prestigious award to the staff and Management of indigenous Ghanaian companies – Nguvu Mining Ltd and Adamus Resources, for their unflinching support, hard work and commitment over the years.

Organised by the CEO Network Ghana, the CEO Summit is a high-profile annual business leadership forum that attracts industry leaders, chief executives, policy makers, and investors and is committed to unlocking the country’s potential by championing private sector-led growth and leading discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices.

The annual forum, also provides an avenue for discussing Ghana and West Africa’s economic transformation and the essential role of both private and public sectors and recognises individuals who exemplify business excellence, leadership, and vision.

This year’s event, saw several CEOs, business leaders, and executives in private and public sectors being awarded for their contribution at their respective various fields.

The CEO of Margins ID Group, Mr Moses Baiden Jnr., who took the award for CEO of the Year, Technology, Infrastructure National, also won Overall CEO of the Year, Private Sector, while the Group Chairman of KGL Group, Mr Alex Appau Daddey, won the Group CEO and Conglomerate CEO awards.

Over 500 CEOs, business leaders, industry captains, and market leaders, attended the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards, including former President John Maham and Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamoud Bawumia, who joined the session via Zoom.