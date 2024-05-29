NPP Executive condemns Attorney General’s alleged misconduct in Ato Forson trial

A national executive member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, has condemned the alleged misconduct of Attorney General Godfred Dame.

His admonishing comes on the back of an audio released by the opposition NDC which the Attorney General was heard coercing a third accused in the ongoing trial involving the minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others.

The NPP National Nasara Coordinator called Godfred Dame’s Reported Behavior “Disgraceful”.

The NPP stalwart expressed his deep sadness as a Ghanaian over the revelations in the case. Alhaji Futa also decried the fact that lawyer Frank Davies is defending the Attorney General’s actions.

“Let’s call a spade a spade my brother, Godfred Conduct is a disgraceful one,” Alhaji Futa wrote in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The controversy centers around allegations that Attorney General Godfred Dame engaged in unethical and potentially criminal behavior in the trial. According to reports, the third accused,

Mr. Richard Jakpa, testified that Mr. Dame had “scaled, met and engaged him severally, sometimes at odd and ungodly hours to persuade him to testify falsely in order to secure a conviction for Hon Ato Forson.”

All these were revealed in the presence of the chief government legal advisor in court, but failed to rebut.

At a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Frank Davies, the Chairman of the NPP’s Legal Committee, defended the conduct of the Attorney general saying, “We are clear in our minds that the calls for the resignation of the Attorney General is misplaced, unwarranted and this would not put any spokes in the prosecution of Cassiel Ato Forson and his associates.”

Frank Davies further made nonsense of the call by the opposition NDC for the Attorney General to resigned. He noted that “Also, coming from the NDC the call for the Attorney General to resign is very rich. The AG would not resign and would continue to remain witty, resolute and focused in the delivery of his work.”

But the National Nasara Cordinator appeared to have broken ranks and disagreed with his party’s Chairman of the Legal Committee by condemning the Attorney General’s reported conduct thereby adding to the growing calls for Godfred Dame to be held accountable for his “unprofessional and unethical” actions.

A clear signs that not every member of the NPP is in support for the actions of the Attorney General and hordes of corroborators.