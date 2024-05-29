BusinessMajor 2

KGL’s Alex Apau Dadey emerged overall CEO of the Year (Private Sector) for second consecutive time

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

The Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, has been honored with the prestigious Overall CEO of the Year (Private Sector) award for the second consecutive time at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards.

This accolade underscores his exceptional leadership and profound impact on the business landscape in Ghana.

Mr Dadey’s recognition highlights his significant contributions to driving economic growth and innovation within the private sector.

His visionary leadership at THE KGL Group has not only positioned the company as a market leader but has also set a benchmark for corporate excellence and sustainable business practices in Ghana.

In addition to the Overall CEO of the Year (Private Sector) award, Mr Dadey was also celebrated as the Group CEO and Conglomerate CEO of the Year. These awards reflect his strategic direction and the remarkable achievements of the KGL Group.

 Mr Dadey’s dedication to fostering innovation and excellence has propelled the KGL Group to new heights in tech innovation, fintech, gaming and commerce, logistics and trade, demonstrating the KGL GROUP’ S resilience and competitiveness in a dynamic market environment across the West African sub-region.

Notably, under his visionary leadership and guidance the KGL Technology, a subsidiary of the KGL Group, was honored as the “ Technology Company of the Year “at the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards 2023.

This recognition further solidifies Mr Alex Dadey’s reputation as a transformative leader and underscores the KGL Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the technology sector.

The Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards is an annual event that gathers over 500 top CEOs, Heads of State, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across West Africa and the globe.

 This premier international business leadership conference is dedicated to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential by providing actionable solutions, promoting private-sector-led growth, and facilitating discussions on innovative public policies and best business practices.

The 8th Ghana CEO Summit featured high-impact learning sessions, insightful panel discussions, expert insights, and strategic networking opportunities.

Notable attendees included the former President John Mahama and current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The event covered a diverse array of topics, including digital transformation, agri-business, infrastructure, finance, and women’s leadership, playing a pivotal role in driving economic development and highlighting the importance of the private sector in Ghana’s progress.

