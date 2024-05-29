Calls for Godfred Dame’s resignation intensify amid allegations of misconduct in Ato Forson trial

AriseGhana, a prominent advocacy group, has issued a strong call for the resignation or dismissal of Attorney-General Godfred Dame, following allegations of unethical conduct in the trial of Ato Forson and Mr. Richard Jakpa.

This demand comes in the wake of startling revelations related to an ambulance supply contract from the Mahama administration.

In a recent court session, the third accused, Mr. Richard Jakpa, testified that the Attorney-General had repeatedly contacted him at odd hours, pressuring him to provide false testimony against Ato Forson. Despite being present in court during this revelation, Mr Dame did not contest the accusations, instead opting to address the media in a bid to mitigate the damage to his reputation.

Compounding the controversy, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) released an audio recording of a conversation between Mr Dame and Mr Jakpa.

In the recording, Mr Dame is allegedly heard urging and coaching Mr Jakpa to alter his testimony to secure a conviction against Ato Forson. This revelation has sparked widespread condemnation, with various legal experts and lawyers describing Mr Dame’s actions as dishonest, unethical, and potentially criminal.

AriseGhana’s statement, signed by co-convener Bernard Mornah, echoed the sentiments of numerous legal professionals and civic groups who have called for Mr Dame’s immediate removal.

The statement emphasized that Mr Dame’s actions have undermined his ability to serve as a fair and impartial Attorney-General, branding him instead as a “Minister for Injustice.”

“It is unthinkable that the man who claims to have a watertight case against the accused persons would stoop so low to engage in this kind of misconduct,” the statement read.

AriseGhana argued that Mr Dame’s behavior not only violates the principles of the Evidence Decree but also makes him liable for criminal prosecution. The group warned that the integrity of the bar is at risk if Mr Dame continues in his role.

In light of these serious allegations, AriseGhana has called on President Akufo-Addo to act swiftly and decisively by relieving Mr. Dame of his duties. They assert that such a step is necessary to restore public confidence in the office of the Attorney-General and the legal profession in Ghana.

The unfolding situation has prompted widespread debate and scrutiny, with many awaiting the President’s response to these grave allegations and the growing calls for accountability within the highest echelons of Ghana’s legal system.