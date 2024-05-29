GeneralMajor 3

Calls for Godfred Dame’s resignation intensify amid allegations of misconduct in Ato Forson trial

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

AriseGhana, a prominent advocacy group, has issued a strong call for the resignation or dismissal of Attorney-General Godfred Dame, following allegations of unethical conduct in the trial of Ato Forson and Mr. Richard Jakpa.

 This demand comes in the wake of startling revelations related to an ambulance supply contract from the Mahama administration.

In a recent court session, the third accused, Mr. Richard Jakpa, testified that the Attorney-General had repeatedly contacted him at odd hours, pressuring him to provide false testimony against  Ato Forson. Despite being present in court during this revelation, Mr Dame did not contest the accusations, instead opting to address the media in a bid to mitigate the damage to his reputation.

Compounding the controversy, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) released an audio recording of a conversation between Mr Dame and Mr Jakpa.

In the recording, Mr Dame is allegedly heard urging and coaching Mr Jakpa to alter his testimony to secure a conviction against Ato Forson. This revelation has sparked widespread condemnation, with various legal experts and lawyers describing Mr Dame’s actions as dishonest, unethical, and potentially criminal.

More Read

Ambulance trial: AG Godfred Dame also caused financial loss to the state

Audio recording shows Attorney General asked accused to falsify excuse duty
Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendi’s residence – Nana B
Ambulance Case: Meeting Jakpa at Supreme Court Judge’s Residence is Scandalous, Dame Must Resign or Be Fired – Ansa-Asare

AriseGhana’s statement, signed by co-convener Bernard Mornah, echoed the sentiments of numerous legal professionals and civic groups who have called for Mr Dame’s immediate removal.

The statement emphasized that Mr Dame’s actions have undermined his ability to serve as a fair and impartial Attorney-General, branding him instead as a “Minister for Injustice.”

“It is unthinkable that the man who claims to have a watertight case against the accused persons would stoop so low to engage in this kind of misconduct,” the statement read.

AriseGhana argued that Mr Dame’s behavior not only violates the principles of the Evidence Decree but also makes him liable for criminal prosecution. The group warned that the integrity of the bar is at risk if Mr Dame continues in his role.

In light of these serious allegations, AriseGhana has called on President Akufo-Addo to act swiftly and decisively by relieving Mr. Dame of his duties. They assert that such a step is necessary to restore public confidence in the office of the Attorney-General and the legal profession in Ghana.

The unfolding situation has prompted widespread debate and scrutiny, with many awaiting the President’s response to these grave allegations and the growing calls for accountability within the highest echelons of Ghana’s legal system.

You Might Also Like

Ambulance trial: AG Godfred Dame also caused financial loss to the state

Audio recording shows Attorney General asked accused to falsify excuse duty

Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendi’s residence – Nana B

Ambulance Case: Meeting Jakpa at Supreme Court Judge’s Residence is Scandalous, Dame Must Resign or Be Fired – Ansa-Asare

Share this Article
Previous Article Mahama clarifies position on Ghana Cedi stabilisation pledge
Next Article KGL’s Alex Apau Dadey emerged overall CEO of the Year (Private Sector) for second consecutive time
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cedi depreciation: ‘Stop provoking us’ – GUTA reacts to Dr. Stephen Amoah’s comments
Business Major 3
Fuel prices to go up in first half of June 2024 – IES predicts
Business Major 4
BoG demands list of all interested parties in sale of SG Ghana shares
Business Major 4
Support Ghana’s economic recovery – Amin Adam tells investors
Business Major 4
Lost your password?