Major 3Politics

Mahama clarifies position on Ghana Cedi stabilisation pledge

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Mahama 2024 Campaign has addressed recent news reports misrepresenting former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer John Dramani Mahama’s stance on stabilising the Ghana Cedi. Contrary to claims that Mahama promised to stabilise the currency within 100 days, the campaign clarified that no such commitment was made.

In his address at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit, Mahama outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

 “Our number one priority will be stabilising the economy and restoring a stable currency. We will launch an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan following a national economic dialogue to be held within one hundred days of assumption of office,” Mahama stated.

This plan underscores Mahama’s understanding of the current economic difficulties and his focus on fiscal discipline and responsible economic management as key components to achieving currency stability.

His proposed measures include reducing government expenditures, curbing waste and corruption, and increasing revenues by broadening the tax base.

More Read

Don’t exit Ghana – Mahama to multinational companies

Now that the Cedi is depreciating; Can we turn our attention to Tourism
Speak Out On 2024 Electoral Concerns – Mahama To Church Leaders
Mahama ‘fumes’ at loss of $190m because of PDS scandal

Among other initiatives, Mahama suggested simplifying the Value Added Tax (VAT) system and streamlining its collection process, abolishing the e-levy, and alleviating certain taxes that burden businesses and households.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide and Spokesperson for the Mahama 2024 Campaign, emphasized the campaign’s commitment to transparent and accurate communication with the public.

She urged media outlets to ensure precise representation of Mahama’s statements to keep the Ghanaian populace well-informed.

This clarification from the Mahama 2024 Campaign aims to dispel any misconceptions and highlights the former President’s detailed and pragmatic approach to economic recovery.

You Might Also Like

Don’t exit Ghana – Mahama to multinational companies

Now that the Cedi is depreciating; Can we turn our attention to Tourism

Speak Out On 2024 Electoral Concerns – Mahama To Church Leaders

Mahama ‘fumes’ at loss of $190m because of PDS scandal

Share this Article
Previous Article “False, Baseless and Unfounded” – Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Amidu’s allegations, demands retraction and apology
Next Article Calls for Godfred Dame’s resignation intensify amid allegations of misconduct in Ato Forson trial
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cedi depreciation: ‘Stop provoking us’ – GUTA reacts to Dr. Stephen Amoah’s comments
Business Major 3
Fuel prices to go up in first half of June 2024 – IES predicts
Business Major 4
BoG demands list of all interested parties in sale of SG Ghana shares
Business Major 4
Support Ghana’s economic recovery – Amin Adam tells investors
Business Major 4
Lost your password?