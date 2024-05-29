Mahama clarifies position on Ghana Cedi stabilisation pledge

The Mahama 2024 Campaign has addressed recent news reports misrepresenting former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer John Dramani Mahama’s stance on stabilising the Ghana Cedi. Contrary to claims that Mahama promised to stabilise the currency within 100 days, the campaign clarified that no such commitment was made.

In his address at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit, Mahama outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

“Our number one priority will be stabilising the economy and restoring a stable currency. We will launch an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan following a national economic dialogue to be held within one hundred days of assumption of office,” Mahama stated.

This plan underscores Mahama’s understanding of the current economic difficulties and his focus on fiscal discipline and responsible economic management as key components to achieving currency stability.

His proposed measures include reducing government expenditures, curbing waste and corruption, and increasing revenues by broadening the tax base.

Among other initiatives, Mahama suggested simplifying the Value Added Tax (VAT) system and streamlining its collection process, abolishing the e-levy, and alleviating certain taxes that burden businesses and households.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide and Spokesperson for the Mahama 2024 Campaign, emphasized the campaign’s commitment to transparent and accurate communication with the public.

She urged media outlets to ensure precise representation of Mahama’s statements to keep the Ghanaian populace well-informed.

This clarification from the Mahama 2024 Campaign aims to dispel any misconceptions and highlights the former President’s detailed and pragmatic approach to economic recovery.