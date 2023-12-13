KGL Technology earns recognition at  20th Ghana Club 100 awards

In a resounding acknowledgement of its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, KGL Technology emerged as the top-ranking company in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector at the prestigious 20th Edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards, held on December 8, 2023.

As a subsidiary of the esteemed KGL Group, KGL Technology distinguished itself through a steadfast dedication to leveraging digital solutions for sustainable growth.

Initially established as the IT Solutions arm for KGL and its affiliated companies, KGL Technology has evolved into a specialized integrated IT solutions provider, catering to a diverse client base.

At the core of KGL Technology’s success lies its ability to offer tailored IT solutions to key industries, including Lottery, E-Games, Transportation, Agriculture, and Banking and Finance.

The company’s proficient teams, guided by core cultural values of respect, integrity, and achievement, played a pivotal role in delivering operational competencies that significantly enhanced the value for client institutions.

Securing the top rank in the ICT sector, KGL Technology’s innovative approach has not only facilitated operational efficiency for institutions but has also empowered businesses to expand their reach and achieve sustainable growth.

Through a continuous exploration of technological innovation opportunities, KGL Technology has positioned itself as a dependable partner for forward-looking institutions seeking sustainable tech-based solutions.

Dedication to Excellence

KGL Technology’s triumph at the 20th Ghana Club 100 Awards is a testament to its dedication to excellence, operational prowess, and a customer-centric approach.

As the foremost company in the ICT sector, KGL Technology continues to establish the benchmark for digital innovation, making significant strides in reshaping the technological landscape in Ghana.

Affiliated with the KGL Group, KGL Technology stands as a specialized integrated IT solutions provider focusing on digital innovation and FinTech.

With a commitment to harnessing digital solutions for growth, the company delivers tailored IT solutions to key industries, driving operational efficiency and productivity.

This commitment to excellence has firmly established KGL Technology as a leader in the Information Communication Technology sector.