Danger looms at Agona Nyakrom

An abandoned bridge at Agona Nyakrom in Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, has become a death trap for both drivers and pedestrians.

The danger posed nearly took the life of an innocent police officer and his friends, who didn’t know the bridge was not in good shape on their way to a funeral at Agona Nyakrom .

Available information indicates that, the innocent police officer and friends, were coming for a funeral for the first time in the night and run into the water.

Residents of Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region for so many years, have expressed worry over the neglect of the main bride leading to Town, including Breman Asikuma and other Towns.

Drivers have to bear the pain in going through a longer route from Swedru, burning unnecessary fuel .

The people of Agona Nyakrom according to sources, have complained severally about the need for authorities, especially the Assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP) to fixed the bridge, but all have fallen into death ear.

The collapsed bridge on the Ankora River, is indeed a serious burden for the people of Agona Nyakrom, as it inconveniences vehicular and human movements from and to Agona Nyakrom on the Swedru road .

Residents are still making a passionate appeal to the Assembly, the MP, Cynthia Morrison, the Central Regional Minister, Ghana Highways and all relevant authorities to expedite action on the bridge construction.

Agona Nyakrom is one of the major towns within the Agona West Municipal Assembly in the Central Region.

It is a farming community and the Traditional Capital of Nyakrom Traditional area made up of about thirty towns, including Agona Swedru.

However, in spite the town’s contribution to the Ghanaian economy through agriculture, human resources, and others, it hasn’t seen much development.