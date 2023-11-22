Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan family gets new family head

The Abor Twidan Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, represented by their legal counsel, Nkrabea and Associates, has officially informed the Gomoa Akyepem Traditional Council of the appointment of a new Ebusuapayin to oversee the affairs of the allodial landowners in the Gomoa area.

In a letter dated November 16, 2023, addressed to the Registrar of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, titled ‘Notice of Removal of Kofi Ahomka as Head of Family of the Abor Twidan Royal Family and Appointment of Opayin Kwame Ewudzi as Head of Family’, the family outlined reasons for the change in leadership.

According to the letter, the decision to remove Kofi Ahomka as the principal head of the family was made on November 14, 2023.

The grounds for his removal include allegations of disrespect to family elders, betrayal of the family, and discriminatory dissipation of stool lands.

These charges were reportedly raised as far back as 2017, leading to disturbances within the family.

The family, in response to the charges, appealed to the Omanhene of the traditional council, Obirifo Ahunako Akobea II, to withdraw Kofi Ahumka’s certificate as the head of the family.

The Traditional Council, in a letter dated May 8, 2017, withdrew the certificate of recognition based on the charges.

Despite profuse apologies and consequent forgiveness, Kofi Ahomka allegedly repeated the same offenses.

As a result, on November 14, 2023, the family officially removed Kofi Ahomka as the head of the family and appointed Opayin Kwame Ewudzi as the new head, with John Joojo Sey as the assistant head of the family.

The letter emphasised that any actions taken by Kofi Ahomka as the head of the family henceforth have no legal backing and standing in customs.

The family expressed hope that this change in leadership will bring stability and harmony to the affairs of the Abor Twidan Royal Family

The family is further warning the Regional lands commission and Gomoa Akyenpim Traditional Council that if they deal with the said kofi Ahomka in the capacity of Ebusuapanyin, they do so at their own peril.