Central region under intense scrutiny in NDC 

…As Mahama maintains 32-year tradition amidst concerns

The anticipation builds up, as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, prepares to announce his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election, widely speculated to be Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang from the Central Region.

However, within the party, a crucial question looms—will the Central Region reciprocate the gesture and vote massively for the NDC?

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice-Chancellor, previously served as the running mate in the 2020 election, prompting internal party discussions on the impact she brings to Mahama’s votes.

Despite her unquestionable competence and credibility, party members are divided over whether having another running mate from the Central region, considered a swing region, will ensure the desired victory.

The Central region, has historically played a significant role in NDC’s electoral strategy, with notable figures such as Kow Nkensen Arkaah, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, and Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, representing the region on the party’s ticket since the Fourth Republic began in 1992.

However, some argue that the region, has already made substantial contributions to the party’s cause, questioning the need for continuity in this tradition.

Opponents of this view, assert that the NDC should prioritize an energetic, dynamic, and vibrant candidate who, in addition to Mahama’s popularity, can secure the necessary votes without relying solely on regional affiliations.

Additionally, discussions within the party revolve around the concept of a succession plan, contemplating whether the running mate, should be someone capable of succeeding Mahama in the 2028 general elections.

The proponents of the succession plan, reinforce their argument by pointing to the prevailing mood in the opposition camp, suggesting that victory, potentially leading to complacency, is already assured in the 2024 election. They argue that a youthful, energetic, dynamic, and resourceful candidate, could pull the required numbers in addition to Mahama’s popularity.

The internal debate extends to whether the NDC ,should adopt an 8-year or 12-year mindset, drawing parallels with past successions such as Rawlings for Prof. John Evans Mills and Mahama for Mills. The opposition to this agenda cites the need to quell controversy, bitterness, and acrimony within the party by retaining Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the upcoming elections.

The NDC leader submitted his nomination for running mate to the party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am to deliberate on the nomination, followed by a National Executive Committee meeting at 3 pm on the same day for further discussions.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party’s General Secretary, expressed confidence in the chosen running mate, highlighting their experience, expertise, and dedication to the campaign.

He thanked the party’s supporters for their loyalty and commitment, emphasizing the collective effort towards building the Ghana they envision.

Mahama had decisively opted to retain Prof Opoku-Agyemang, amid concerns about succession and internal party dynamics, the flagbearer, appears resolute in his decision.

The rationale behind Mahama’s decision, as reported by insiders, stems from his desire to avoid unnecessary conflicts with women’s groups in the country.

The former president, believes that dropping Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, could be exploited by his opponents against his chances in the 2024 election.

Moreover, Mahama sees the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor’s previous electoral participation as advantageous, considering she has already been marketed to the electorates. This, he believes, lessens the party’s burden associated with introducing a new running mate.

Sources suggest that Mahama and his advisors, are confident about their prospects in the upcoming election and want to avoid internal disputes over the choice of a running mate.

Maintaining Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is, therefore, seen as a strategic move to ensure unity within the party going into 2024.

Additionally, Mr Mahama, is mindful of regional dynamics, particularly in the Central Region, where Prof. Opoku-Agyemang hails from.

The delicate balance between the two dominant political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC, often hinges on support from the Central region.

The NDC’s choice of another running mate from the Central region, will be in line with keeping faith with the region.

While, Mahama’s decision is viewed by some as a masterstroke, there is a faction within the opposition party that believes he should have considered a candidate from regions like Bono, Ahafo, Ashanti, or Eastern —someone young, vibrant, and dynamic to partner with him in 2024 and potentially take over in 2029, as with Prof Atta Mills took over from Jerry John Rawlings and Mr Mahama, from Atta Mills, when he passed on.

But counter-arguments within the NDC, also touch on the age factor, as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, at 77 years old in 2029, may not be inclined to succeed President Mahama after his second and final term.

Some NDC members, argue that leaving the field open for a younger generation of leaders, particularly from the Ahwoi camp, would be beneficial in the long run.

However, opponents of this view contend that an early contest for leadership in 2025 or 2026, could be overwhelmingly detrimental for the NDC, diverting the party’s attention from governance, economics, and other critical issues affecting Ghanaians.

There is also a broader perspective suggesting that the NDC, should strive for a more cosmopolitan image by moving away from the northern and central tickets, and Mr Mahama must be made to consider this in his choice of a running mate.

Embracing diversity from various regions, could enhance the party’s appeal and dispel accusations of being dominated by a particular ethnic group, especially when contrasting with the NPP, which sometimes had to even look into the NDC and porch people even as running mates.