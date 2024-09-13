Major 2Major Politics

Mornah outdoors 56-year old female entrepreneur as running mate

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Patrick Biddah

A 56-year old female entrepreneur, Mrs. Joyclyn Akorfa Dotse-Ametsi, has been unveiled as the running mate to Mr Bernard Mornah , who is the People  National Convention’s ( PNC) Flagbearer.

The unveiling of the running mate comes days after the flagbeqrer was elected .

At an unveiling ceremony yesterday after submitting the name to the National Executive Congress ( NEC) , Mr Mornah indicated that  his choice is to reflect the wind of change which their ticket  is  bringing.

In a remark to accept her selection , Mrs. Dotse-Ametsi, who is also into the hospitality industry and runs the African Hill Resort in the Volta regional capital of Ho, promised to use her influence to attract votes to the  PNC.

The new PNC, according to her, is forming the next government due to the wind of change which her announcement has generated.

She said, the PNC has the country at heart and will thus work to ensure that they put Ghana on  right footing.

“ I am overwhelmed by the show of  support by the members of the PNC and I am  also ready to hit the campaign running “, she noted .

Lost your password?