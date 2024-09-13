South Tongu NDC holds mammoth health walk at Agbakope

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Agbakope

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has organized a mammoth health walk at Agbakope to energize the base of the party towards the 7th December general elections.

Speaking at a mini rally after the event, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr. Malik Basintale took another swipe at both the flagbearer and the running mate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying they are not credible to be leaders of the country.

The three-hour health walk was organized by the Agbakope Youth Wing of the party in collaboration with the office of the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) and the Constituency Executive Committee of the NDC. It attracted not only hundreds of the youth and party supporters from across the constituency but also party executives from the region, national headquarters as well as other sister constituencies.

Accompanied by brass band music and the singing of party and campaign songs, the health walkers took their four (4) miles walk first to Agbagorme before finally converging at the Agbakope Basic School Park where they were addressed by their party leaders.

A Visual Arts student graduate used the occasion to present to the Parliamentary Candidate an artwork depicting his portrait. The PC, Maxwell Lukutor through his Foundation, distributed a total of one thousand, five hundred (1,500) sanitary pads to all the women at the event whiles some one thousand, three hundred (1,300) tee-shirts were also shared to the health walkers and supporters of the party.

Speakers at the event included the former South Tongu Constituency Women Organizer, Mad. Gladys Abaya, Regional Youth Organizer, Mr. Mathias Alagbo, Deputy Regional Communications Officer, Mr. Del Bright Kugbadzor, former Deputy National Women Organizer, Ms. Aku Sika, the Regional Women Organizer, Ms. Delphia Fafa Agbai as well as the former South Tongu Constituency Youth Organizer, Mr. Stephen Fenuku amongst others.

Madam Gladys Abaya stressed the need for the constituents not only to vote for the PC, Mr. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor but also remain vigilant during the voting period. Mr. Mathias Alagbo, for his part, noted that this year’s elections is about the youth, adding that the youth of the country should support the NDC to as he put it, liberate the country from what he described as nation wreckers. He also assured that the former President has good policies and plans that would take care of the youth under a future NDC government.

Mr. Del Bright Kugbadzor urged Voltaians to give eighty (80) percent of the votes to the former President to give him a commanding lead in the elections, adding that the NDC is using door to door campaign to deliver its message to every single Ghanaian.

In their addresses to the supporters, Misses Aku Sika and Delphia Fafa Agbai described the current economic situation of the country as very terrible, saying apart from high food prizes coupled with high inflationary pressures, the country’s women or mothers for that matter, are going through hell. They lauded the Women Bank initiative of Mr. Mahama and called on the people to embrace the idea and vote for the NDC to implement such good policies for Ghanaians.

For his part, Mr. Stephen Fenuku noted that change is eminent, assuring that every single vote of the Ghanaian would be protected in the December polls.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr. Malik Basintale took another swipe at the flagbearer and running mate of the NPP, describing them as not credible to be leaders of the country. According to him, the fact that the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia eats pork as a Moslem contrary to the teachings of the Muslim faith, is his choice, adding that Allah has already forgotten about the Vice President.

In a sharp response to the NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s recent attack on Mr. John Mahama’s 24-hour economy, Mr. Basintale described Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s comments as distasteful, saying Mahama’s God will, as he put it, teach the NPP that God does not sleep and that the 24-hour economy is feasible.

Mr. Basintale thanked the people of the Volta Region for their support and sacrifices for the NDC and urged them to repeat their intrinsic love for their party in the coming elections by returning the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to power in the December elections. He assured the people of the Volta Region that the NDC would continue to do good to the people of the Volta Region and indeed all Ghanaians.

In an interview with our newsteam, the PC for the South Tongu Constituency, Hon. Maxwel Kwame Lukutor said the event was aimed among other things at harnessing more than ninety (90) percent of the votes in the constituency for the party and the former President in the December polls. According to him, the South Tongu constituency has enough votes to gunner for the NDC and the flagbearer and urged the youth to remain resolute in the fight against defeating the NPP in the coming elections.