Akua Donkor’s death: Running mate Roman Fada speaks

Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi (Roman Fada), the running mate for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has spoken about the death of their Presidential Candidate for the 2024 general election, Akua Donkor.

Akua Donkor, passed away at Ridge Hospital in Accra on Monday, October 28, 2024 the age of 72.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Akua Donkor’s running mate, Roman Fada recounted the incident leading to her death.

“We spoke on Saturday around 10:30am, 11am thereabout for more than two hours. And later on Saturday evening I had a call from her driver that mummy was not feeling well so they were going to Nsawam government hospital.

Barely three hours later the driver called back that they were back home,” he said.

Roman Fada added that on Monday morning he had a call from an ambulance driver who told him they were rushing Akua Donkor to the Ridge Hospital.

“I visited her at 1pm yesterday. I was with her and left around 3:30pm to Atinka FM. We were communicating. Then I had a call 10pm last night [that she had passed],” he further noted.

Akua Donkor’s political career

Akua Donkor was a staunch advocate for the rights of farmers and women. Her bold, outspoken demeanour enabled her to capture public attention and significantly impact the grassroots communities she aimed to represent.

Throughout her political journey, she distinguished herself by running for the presidency multiple times, demonstrating remarkable resilience despite financial challenges.

Akua Donkor was listed as the third candidate on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Her political career began with her election as the Assemblywoman for Herman in the Ashanti Region, and she made her first bid for the presidency in 2012 as an independent candidate.

Unfortunately, she was disqualified by the Electoral Commission for not meeting eligibility requirements, a decision she disputed but chose not to legally contest.

Instead of pursuing legal action, she showed her support for Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

In 2016, she faced another setback when her party’s headquarters in Kabu, situated in the Eastern Region, was destroyed by fire, which also led to her disqualification from that election.

Despite these obstacles, Akua Donkor remained a resilient figure in Ghanaian politics, tirelessly advocating for a lasting legacy as a passionate champion for marginalised communities.

In the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, she was actively preparing her campaign with just 39 days remaining, promising policies that included free vehicles for journalists, duty-free port services for the clearance of goods, free

education, and improved remuneration for farmers.

Her running mate, Roman Fada, is the manager for highlife musician Daddy Lumba and also a broadcaster at Atinka FM.