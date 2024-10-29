Akua Donkor’s eldest son details what happened to her in the last 24 hours before her death

The eldest son of the late Akua Donkor, Akwasi Baffour, has said that the circumstances that led to his mother’s death all occurred on the same day.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in a phone interview, Akwasi explained that he received a call around 4 AM on Monday, October 28, about his mother’s sudden ill-health.



He added that she was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital but the doctors there referred her case to the Ridge Hospital (Greater Accra Regional Hospital).



“It is true that my mother is dead. I am her oldest son, my name is Akwasi Baffour. What happened is that around 4am yesterday, some of our relatives in Accra called to say that our mother was not feeling very well and we were concerned because we had not heard that anything was wrong with her until then. So, my sister called me to say that they had rushed her to the government hospital at Nsawam but with the way her condition was, she was rather referred to the Ridge Hospital,” he said.



Akwasi Baffour added that at the Ridge Hospital, he spoke with the doctor who was taking care of his mother and he explained that her condition was critical but they were doing all they could to help her.



He, however, said that by night, when the doctors called them back, they told them that Akua Donkor did not make it.



This was beside the fact that she had been put on drips and administered blood, he added.



“When she got to the Ridge Hospital, I spoke with the doctor who said my mother was in a difficult place but they are doing all they can to get her back. He told me that they had placed two drips and blood on her, hoping that would help. So, it was like that throughout the day until the evening around 10 PM when he called again to say that our mother had given up the ghost. So, it is very true. “We have, however, not been told what killed her. She was here exactly three weeks ago and she was in very good health,” he explained.



Akwasi Baffour confirmed the age of his mother as 83 years.