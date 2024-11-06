Drama in late Akua Donkor’s party puts EC in tight corner

..NDC fears changes on 2024 presidential ballot paper if….

Akua Donkor’s Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) is facing internal turmoil as two factions, have issued contradictory letters from the General Secretary and National Organizer to the Electoral Commission (EC), regarding the party’s participation in the December 7, general elections.

The development, puts the EC in a tight corner over which side to take, regarding the GFP’s presidential candidacy for next month’s polls.

Many, especially those in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are anxious about the EC moving it from its cherished 8th position on the Presidential ballot paper to the 7th position.

In one letter, the General Secretary of the GFP, George Afful, officially notified the EC of the party’s decision to endorse Philip Kwabena Agyemang alias “Roman Fada”, as their presidential candidate. His letter was dated Monday, November 4, 2024, but received on Tuesday by the EC.

However, another letter from the party’s National Organiser, Richard Botchway, dated November 5, 2024, stated that, after consulting with Akua Donkor’s family, the GFP, had decided to withdraw from the presidential race entirely.

Interestingly, Roman Fada, accompanied by party executives, made a significant appearance at the EC yesterday, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to submit his nomination papers. However, it remains, unclear if he has met all the EC’s eligibility requirements.

He has meanwhile, indicated his readiness to select a female running mate.

“I hereby write to inform the Commission that the party has duly nominated Mr Philip Appiah Kubi to replace our late Presidential Candidate for the 2024 elections.

“His name is hereby submitted to the Commission in line with your request in the letter under reference,” the General Secretary of the GFP, George Afful officially stated.

The statement, further said that the nomination of the new presidential candidate, will be filed by the party within the stipulated time frame in accordance with the law.

This followed the untimely passing of the party’s founder and previous flagbearer, Akua Donkor.

This decision complies with the EC’s directive, which instructed the GFP to nominate a new presidential candidate within 10 days, in line with Article 40(4) of the 1992 Constitution.

But the other letter from the party’s National Organiser, Richard Botchway, stated that, “We are by this letter formally informing the Commission of our intention not to participate in the elections.

“Any inconveniences this decision may have caused the Commission and its calendar for the December 7 elections is deeply regretted,” the statement read.

The statement further, said that the party will be ready to participate in any future elections organised by the EC.

The internal conflict within the GFP, now raises significant implications for the party’s potential candidacy in the upcoming presidential election.

“Roman Fada”, was tipped to succeed Akua Donkor, the party’s founder and previous candidate.

Roman Fada, a prominent radio and TV personality with Accra-based Atinka FM, confirmed his candidacy during an interview on the same network on Monday, November 4.

Roman Fada, explained that his selection as the party’s flagbearer was the result of extensive consultations within the GFP’s leadership.

He emphasised that the party undertook a thorough and inclusive process to ensure a seamless transition following Akua Donkor’s passing.

This careful approach was aimed at maintaining the party’s stability and momentum as it prepares for the December elections.

Roman Fada, highlighted that his nomination was significantly influenced by his previous role as Akua Donkor’s running mate for the upcoming elections.

Serving alongside Donkor provided him with valuable experience and a deep understanding of the party’s vision and objectives.

“It is true and we all know what happened a week ago today around 10 pm when Akua Donkor passed. God rest her soul. As you know, I was the running mate for the party’s 2024 presidential candidate ahead of the elections.”

“She is no longer with us, so the party’s leadership deemed it right for me to replace Akua Donkor in the elections. So, if you heard I am the new flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party,” he said.

The Radio presenter, has since officially filed his nomination to contest as the presidential candidate for the GFP in the pending elections.

Yesterday, the Deputy General Secretary of the governing NPP, Haruna Mohammed, stated that the party is not concerned with any particular position on the 2024 presidential ballot.

According to him, the party’s primary focus, is ensuring that their flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is declared the winner in the December 7 presidential race.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Storyon Tuesday, Mr Mohammed, clarified that the NPP does not oversee elections and is not attempting to influence the ballot paper order.

He dismissed claims that the party is manipulating the Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) re-entry onto the ballot to alter the NPP’s position.

“We are stakeholders and competitors in this particular election. Our interest is to make sure that Dr Bawumia becomes president. We don’t have any interest as to who becomes number what.

“We are not going to peddle any influence over any political party with respect to any position,” he said.

His remarks came after the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, alleged that the NPP was involved in the recent internal disputes within the GFP.

Mr Gbande, claimed that since the NDC secured number eight, the NPP had allegedly worked to prevent the GFP from rejoining the ballot, aiming to shift ballot positions in their favour.

“We do know that the NPP has done so much to try to frustrate GFP relisting into the contest so that they can succeed in changing numbers… what they forget is that no political party has really won an election in Ghana on the basis of numbers. So it is the NPP behind this kind of gimmick,” Mr Gbande claimed.

But responding to these accusations, the NPP Deputy General Secretary asserted that the NDC has not provided any evidence to support its allegation that the NPP is behind the recent turmoil within the GFP.

He urged the NDC to avoid spreading unfounded allegations, saying, “I would advise my brother to desist from peddling falsehoods that are not substantiated.”

He expressed confidence that the NPP would defeat the NDC regardless of ballot positioning, stating, “Even if [John Mahama] is placed on number one, we will beat him.”