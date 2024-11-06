GeneralMajor 2

NDC congratulates Donald Trump on his U.S election victory

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended congratulations to Donald J. Trump on his victory in the recent U.S. presidential election.

The party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, issued a statement celebrating Trump’s return to the White House, four years after his first term ended.

The NDC, described Trump’s decisive victory as a, “resounding” one, highlighting the former president’s return to power as a significant moment in U.S. politics.

Mr Kwetey noted that Trump’s re-election resonates with the NDC’s own aspirations, as Ghana prepares for its general election on December 7.

“This development is a good omen for us in the NDC,” Kwetey stated, drawing parallels between Trump’s return to office and the NDC’s goals in Ghana. He added that just as Americans opted for what he described as “experienced leadership,” he believes Ghanaians will reject the ruling government’s “eight years of insensitivity, corruption, and economic mismanagement.”

The NDC, he emphasized, is prepared to restore stability, integrity, and renewed hope in Ghana. The party urged Ghanaians to vote for a change in leadership in the upcoming election, citing the need for improved governance and accountability.

The statement, ended with a call for unity among Ghanaians as the country heads to the polls, with the NDC promising a better future under its leadership.

