Stroke has become a health crisis in Ghana- NCD Alliance blows alarm

The Ghana Non Communicable Diseases Alliance (NCD) has revealed that stroke is emerging as a significant health crisis in Ghana.

This, the alliance indicated is contributing significantly to burdens to the patients and their families.

Stroke, according to them is projected to cost the global economy over USD 1.6 trillion annually by 2050.

They have, therefore called for engaging millions around the globe in raising awareness about stroke.

In a statement to commemorate the 2024 World Stroke Day, the NCD Alliance and the Stroke Association Support Network, further called for an urgent need for education, prevention, and timely action to minimize risks associated with stroke and associated deaths.

This year’s theme, “Stroke: Know the Risks, Act Fast,” according to the statement emphasizes the huge gaps in stroke care at every stage in the patient care pathway, especially within the context of Ghana.

“”Over the past three decades, the global burden of stroke has doubled. Stroke’s impact is expected to increase by one-third by 2050. This rise could result in 9.7 million annual deaths “, the statement stressed.

According to recent studies, stroke accounts for approximately 15% of hospital admissions and 16% of deaths annually in the country with increasing incidents among younger adults due to rising risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes.

Some of these health developments, according to the statement, is linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices including tobacco and alcohol use.

“Many Ghanaians remain unaware of key risk factors and early warning symptoms of stroke”, the statement revealed.

The statement indicated that education on recognizing symptoms like sudden numbness or weakness, confusion, difficulty speaking, and severe headache is crucial for timely diagnosis and treatment.

The statement further revealed that risk factors, including high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity turn to aggravate stroke prevalence.

The statement called for lifestyle changes and routine health screening, as essential intervention for prevention.

“Establishing comprehensive rehabilitation programs focused on physical, occupational, and speech therapy is critical”, the statement said.

The Executive Director of Stroke Association Support Network, Mr Ebenezer Adams, called upon the Ghanaian government, healthcare providers, and civil society to take decisive steps toward stroke prevention and management.

“As we observe World Stroke Day 2024, let us commit ourselves as a nation to raising awareness, improving healthcare access, and promoting healthy lifestyles to combat the increasing prevalence of strokes in Ghana”, he appealed