Multiple claims on Nana Asante Bediatuo’s health

There are multiple claims on the health of Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Herald, yesterday picked up reports, saying Bediatuo, has been unwell in recent days and has had to undergo brain surgery.

Others had claimed that he had passed away without providing any details on when and where his death occurred.

But later in the evening, another report came that the Executive Secretary to the President, who is also his cousin, had not died, but suffered a massive stroke in the US, where he was supposed to be undergoing medical treatment.

The stoke, The Herald learnt, led to him undergoing a 10-hour brain surgery in the US with reports, saying that he was being treated in New York, where he had been with the President, at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The claim, had been that his health deteriorated while in the US with the President and he was made to stay behind and be treated, while others claimed he was airlifted and rushed to the US after suffering the illness here in Ghana.

An additional claim was that, Bediatuo hasn’t been well in recent times, hence the President’s decision to make him Ghana’s Ambassador-at-Large, so he could be accorded diplomatic courtesies, while shuffling between Ghana and abroad for medical attention.

The Herald’s attempt to get the President’s Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, for confirmation or otherwise wasn’t successful, as he did not respond to the WhatsApp phone call. His main line was switched off.

Several social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook, have been awashed with claims on the Jubilee House and that something catastrophic had happened there.

Some even sent The Herald; “Breaking news is that ambassador at large and Exclusive Secretary to the President, is not in good shape right now. All prayers are needed”.

Others also wrote, “News from the jubilee house just in, suggests the fall or kicking of bucket of a certain big man who until recently was the secretary of the president…”

It is not clear, whether the Presidency, will be clearing the air on the rumours of Bediatuo Asante’s health.