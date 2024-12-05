Ghana Freedom party enhances NDC chances with 1.5m members

By Patrick Biddah

Over 1.5 million members of the late Akua Donkor’s Ghana Freedom Party, have thrown their support behind the National Democratic Congress in this year’s election.

According to the party, the decision to throw the support, became necessary in view of the disqualification of their running mate, Mr Roman Fada, who was to step in for their flagbearer, Madam Akua Donkor, who passed on a few weeks ago.

Making the declaration at a press conference in Accra on December 4, 2024, the deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Freedom Party, Mr Jerry Offei Addo, explained that the GFP’s policies and aspects of their manifesto, align with that of the NDC.

“After we reviewed the policies of both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, we realised that the contents of the NDC”s polices aligns with our party and that informed our decision to support the NDC”, he stressed.

Outlining some of the policies, he mentioned the free tuition for first year tertiary students, the women bank and their agriculture mechanisation programme among others.

All consultations with the NDC, according to him have been done and the go ahead given for the support.

“We have since been campaigning for the NDC from Monday and we are confident of the party winning “, he added.