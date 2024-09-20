Sammy Gyamfi perceives symbolism in the NDC ballot positioning declares new beginning for Ghana

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has articulated the spiritual significance of the number 8, following the ballot draw for the upcoming Presidential elections.

He asserted that biblically, the number represents new beginnings, a theme central to the NDC’s campaign agenda to “RESET Ghana.”

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi in a social media media post. contended that the number 8 signifies that former President John Mahama has been divinely ordained to serve an eight-year term, suggesting that his leadership could rectify what he termed “8 years of mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and state capture” attributed to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The comments come after the Electoral Commission (EC) conducted the balloting process on Friday September 20, 2024, establishing the lineup for the December 7 elections.

The NPP secured the number 1 position on the ballot, while the NDC will appear in the 8th position. The balloting is critical in shaping voter perception and campaign strategies as candidates prepare for the electoral contest.

Following the NDC, the All People’s Congress (APC), led by candidate Hassan Ayariga, was assigned the 9th spot.

Independent candidate Kofi Koranteng will appear in the 10th position, and George Twum Barima is set for the 11th. The New Force Movement, headed by Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar, will contest from the 12th position, with the Movement for Change rounding out the ballot at number 13.

Gyamfi’s framing of Mahama’s candidacy as divinely ordained seeks to energize the party’s supporters and frame the upcoming election as a pivotal moment for Ghana’s future.