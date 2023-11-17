Award-winning singer Naomi Achu visits Michael Blackson’s school in Agona Nsaba

Award winning versatile pop singer, Naomi Achu, has visited the school built by American based Ghanaian -Liberian actor, Michael Blackson in Agona Nsaba in the Central region.

Sharing the purpose of the visit with the media, she said her visit to the school is to encourage the kids and many other children, to give off their best to make it in the future.

Naomi Achu , who is a rapper and in Ghana for a musical tour, has a new album to her credit which is titled “ African pepper”

Describing Michael Blackson as a big fan, she said it is positive to see sons and daughters coming back home to give to their people particularly through education.

In her words, Michael Blackson, is doing a good job for which she decided to come and support .

Receiving the singer, Michael Blackson, said he started the building of the school under the leadership of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The school , he noted started with kindergarten kids, but has been admitting children for the primary and now has about 100 pupils whose ages range between five a and 10 years but the number will go up to about 200 in the next academic year.