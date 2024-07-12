KGL Group hosts LONACI Director Generale in familiarisation visit

Renowned Entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, today warmly welcomed the Director General of the Lottery Regulatory Commission (LONACI) of Cote D’Ivoire and President of the African Lottery Association (ALA), Mr Dramane Coulibaly and Madame Elfat Diomande, lottery Product Manager at LONACI.

Mr Coulibaly arrived in the company of Mr Samuel Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ghana.

Focus of this official visit is to foster goodwill, mutual respect as well as explore synergies and insights of mutual benefit to LONACI, NLA and the KGL Group of companies.

KGL Technology Limited, it is recalled, began full operation of the National Lottery Franchise, 590 Mobile in Cote D’Ivoire in partnership with LONACI as part of a deliberate expansion drive into the sub-Saharan region. KGL Technology in a short space of time has now become the leading largest digital lottery operator in Cote D’Ivoire and this is testament to the fantastic collaboration and synergy between all parties.

Mr. Coulibaly in his remarks expressed appreciation for the warm reception and highlighted the significance of the collaboration between both parties. He emphasized the significance of sharing knowledge, strategies, and innovations to enhance the lottery sector in both countries.

Mr. Samuel Awuku, Director General of NLA, highlighted the visit’s role in strengthening bonds between sister organizations. He reaffirmed NLA’s commitment to collaboration with LONACI and other lottery bodies to promote fair gaming practices, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive industry growth.

The delegation toured KGL Technology facilities, where they were briefed on cutting-edge solutions and innovations in the lottery and gaming industry. Discussions included potential collaborations in technology transfer, joint projects, and strategies for market expansion.

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, expressed his appreciation to the delegation, stating, “I want to thank Mr. Dramane Coulibaly and Mr. Sammy Awuku for this visit and engaging in productive discussions that centre on the collective growth of our partnership. This visit highlights a shared vision for growth and cooperation, and we look towards the future with optimism.” He also stressed on the importance of ensuring all stakeholders benefit from advancements made in the lottery industry. He added, “I appreciate the impact of the African Lottery Authority and their work in advancing modern technological practices among member countries. This will propel equitable growth among all stakeholders, leading to advancements for member countries because of lottery”.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of shared goals among KGL Group, NLA, and LONACI to promote sustainable growth and development in Africa’s lottery industry. The parties agreed to continue engaging in productive dialogue and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.