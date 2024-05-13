Sammy Gyamfi criticizes Chief Justice’s remarks praising President Akufo-Addo

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticized Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkonoo’s comments, praising President Akufo-Addo, for his commitment to the Rule of Law and judicial principles.

In a social media post, the NDC Communications Officer, described the Chief Justice’s remarks as sycophantic and a “comic relief” usually reserved for party footsoldiers.

Chief Justice Torkonoo, had lauded President Akufo-Addo, as the “most distinguished legal practitioner” in Ghana’s history, highlighting his support for the Judiciary and commitment to democratic principles during the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges.

Sammy Gyamfi’s criticism of the Chief Justice’s praise for the President, reflects political tensions in the country, with the NDC questioning the judiciary’s independence and neutrality in light of recent legal and political developments.