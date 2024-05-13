Major 2Major Politics

Sammy Gyamfi criticizes Chief Justice’s remarks praising President Akufo-Addo

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticized Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkonoo’s comments, praising President Akufo-Addo, for his commitment to the Rule of Law and judicial principles.

In a social media post, the NDC Communications Officer, described the Chief Justice’s remarks as sycophantic and a “comic relief” usually reserved for party footsoldiers.

Chief Justice Torkonoo, had lauded President Akufo-Addo, as the “most distinguished legal practitioner” in Ghana’s history, highlighting his support for the Judiciary and commitment to democratic principles during the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges.

Sammy Gyamfi’s criticism of the Chief Justice’s praise for the President, reflects political tensions in the country, with the NDC questioning the judiciary’s independence and neutrality in light of recent legal and political developments.

You Might Also Like

Ghana’s Supreme Court thrown into murmuring

Our running mate’s promise of punishing nation plunderers will begin with SML culprits- Sammy Gyamfi

NDC organizes successful training workshop for Communication Officers in Upper West Region

Sammy Gyamfi raises concerns over future viability of new phase of Tema-Mpakadan Railway project

Share this Article
Previous Article NPP parliamentary candidate made MD of State-Owned Bank
Next Article Ashanti Kingdom would have been extremely profitable on international stock markets: Alex Apau Dadey hails Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ashanti Kingdom would have been extremely profitable on international stock markets: Alex Apau Dadey hails Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Business Major 2
Sammy Gyamfi criticizes Chief Justice’s remarks praising President Akufo-Addo
Major 2 Major Politics
NPP parliamentary candidate made MD of State-Owned Bank
Business Major 1
Govt’s posture in Adamus case questionable
Business Major 1
Lost your password?