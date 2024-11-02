GeneralMajor 1

Mahama promises true media freedom under his presidency

The Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to restoring true media freedom in the country. 

Speaking at the governance forum in Accra, dubbed; “Resetting Ghana for Good Governance and Accountability,” the former President articulated a vision for a media landscape free from fear and repression.

“Under my presidency, we are returning to an era of true media freedom.” He stated.

His comments struck a chord as he highlighted the pressing issues surrounding media liberty in the country, which he described as being under siege in recent years.

Mr Mahama, assured that journalists would no longer live in constant fear of state-sponsored attacks.

He reassured media practitioners and citizens alike of their rights to speak and report freely without fear of reprisals. 

The former President noted that the message of resetting governance aligns with a broader desire for transparency and integrity in leadership, promising a potential shift in the political landscape of Ghana.

“Radio stations critical of the government will not be closed. Journalists will not fear being smacked to the point that some have to seek asylum in other countries,” he said, underscoring his dedication to fostering a safe and open environment for media personnel.

To further bolster this commitment, he outlined several key initiatives aimed at promoting and guaranteeing media freedom in Ghana. 

The NDC flagbearer, pledged to fully implement and operationalize the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) and reopen the investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, ensuring timely action on all cases of rights violations against media professionals.

The former President also emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association, the National Media Commission, and other stakeholders to create a sustainable professional media environment. 

“We will improve continuous professional development for media practitioners, support the growth and economic viability of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and other state-owned media outfits.” He added.

In a bid to enhance the legal framework for media operations, Mr. Mahama reiterated his intention to pass the Broadcasting Bill into law and reactivate the Media Development Fund in consultation with the GJA.

The forum, which garnered significant attention, provided him with a platform to address various challenges facing Ghana’s democratic governance system. 

His pledge for renewed media freedom resonates strongly with a society increasingly aware of the critical role a free press plays in democracy and accountability.

