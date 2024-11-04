Minister of Fantevikope International Bethel Church calls for peaceful election in December

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Fantevikope-Ada

The District Pastor and Minister in-charge of the Kasseh Circuit and the Fantevikope International Bethel Church, Rev. Prophet Isaac Atruku, has stressed the need for Ghanaians, including all politicians to positively conduct themselves in the run-up to the December general elections.

Prophet Atruku, also called on the youth to abstain from all manner of negative behaviours that can jeopardize their future and thwart their perpetual development.

Rev. Prophet Atruku, made the call at the graduation ceremony and thanksgiving service for some thirty (30) members of the Church who had gone through various life tuition courses and spiritual healing sessions from varied experiences or ailments they had suffered for periods ranging from six (6) months to two (2) years.

Prophet Atruku, who is also the Leader and Founder of the God’s Power Healing Camp at Tamatoku in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, provided both physical and spiritual healing to the graduands during the camping period.

The God’s Power Healing Camp, thus became an abode for these church members who gave touching testimonies about their current live situations as well as the spiritual predicaments that brought them to the church and the camp in the recent past.

The Prophet’s instrumentality saw many of these graduands being housed, fed, provided with medication and also equipped with the word of God to strengthen their spiritual lives and faith in Christ.

The event, which is an annual affair, was attended by friends and relatives of the graduands as well as some members of the general public who have commended the Prophet for his support to mankind in the area over the years.

Prophet Atruku, used the occasion to remind Ghanaians particularly the politicians and the youth to ensure that there is peaceful election in Ghana in December. According to him, Ghana cannot afford to elude the peace that the country has built for herself and also continue to enjoy for several years now.

He commended the graduands for their patience, resilience and commitment to their vision and goals and urged them to remain steadfast and God’s children in order to aspire to greater heights.

Prophet Atruku, disclosed that since the inception of the project in 2012, more than two thousand (2,000) inhabitants have been supported in similar situations, adding that they have also graduated and are now living very rewarding lives not only in the area but also beyond.

He stressed the need for the general public, philanthropists, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and well meaning Ghanaians to assist the Camp with materials such as mattresses, food, medication and accommodation in order to take care of more vulnerable members of the society. According to him, such a support would go a long way to address some of the numerous challenges facing the inmates which the Church has solely been facing over the years.

Rev. Joseph Atruku ,who preached the sermon on the theme, ‘What Will My Enemy Do?’, urged the graduands in particular and Christians in general to trust in the Lord for greater achievements and success stories in their lives.