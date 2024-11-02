Mahama criticizes Akufo-Addo’s government on integrity and accountability

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has strongly criticized President Akufo-Addo’s administration, accusing it of significantly lacking integrity, transparency, and accountability.

Speaking at the NDC’s governance forum in Accra, Mr. Mahama asserted the government’s refusal to take responsibility for the economic hardships afflicting Ghanaians, insisting the current administration continues to deny its role in the nation’s financial struggles.

He pointed to the dramatic surge in national debt from GH¢120 billion in 2016 to a staggering GH¢767 billion in 2024, with hardly any substantial improvements to show for it.

The former president expressed concern over the government’s actions that compelled the Central Bank to print over GH¢70 billion, a move he correlated with the Bank of Ghana experiencing losses exceeding GH¢60 billion.

Mr. Mahama emphasized the fundamental purpose of democratic governance is to enhance the living conditions of all citizens, including vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, retirees, and unemployed youth.

He stressed the essence of a meaningful democracy where citizens can express their concerns without fear of reprisal from state security agencies.

“Democracy must be meaningful to citizens. It must deliver justice and enable individuals to express their opinions without fear of retribution,” he stated.

The NDC flagbearer called for attention to the importance of free speech and the ability of citizens, including journalists and public sector workers, to perform their duties without the fear of surveillance or misinterpretation of their actions.

He warned that poor governance poses a threat to inclusive and sustainable development, undermining the very essence of democracy.

Mr. Mahama articulated that recent societal shifts indicate a growing assertiveness among Ghana’s youth, who are no longer deceived by superficial political promises and rhetoric and posited that they are demanding fundamental reforms to combat corruption and elitist governance.

The former President reiterated his dedication to fostering a transparent and accountable government if elected.

“As a political leader, I am ready to provide real leadership and a genuine commitment to meeting the needs and aspirations of the people,” he reiterated.