Lack of communication engulfs UniMAC

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), has not communicated to students, regarding the resumption of academic activities, following the suspension of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.

This uncertainty, has left students in a state of confusion and despair, as they grapple with the implications of this prolonged silence from the administration.

The absence of clear information not only affects students’ academic plans but also places an additional financial burden on those who must secure accommodation amid these unresolved circumstances.

UniMAC, is a merger of three specialized institutions, comprising the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

After UTAG called off their strike, most schools have come out with resumption dates, but UniMAC is yet to, leaving students in a dilemma.

After UTAG NEC directed its members to call off their strike action by Tuesday, 29 October 2024, students expected a swift resumption of classes and a return to normalcy.

However, the Institute’s management’s failure to communicate a definitive timeline for resumption has resulted in widespread frustration among the student body.

Many students’have express feelings of being left in limbo, as they are uncertain about their academic future.

The absence of official communication has led to numerous rumors; one of which suggests that UniMAC is likely to resume January next year.

This speculation, while potentially valid, has not been substantiated by any official announcement from the Institute.

As a result, students find themselves questioning their current living arrangements and financial commitments.

As tuition fees continue to be a significant burden on some students, the additional costs of securing housing during this uncertain period is also causing stress and anxiety among students and their families.

Some students reported that the absence of communication from the administration regarding the resumption of academic activities has made it difficult to plan ahead of their academic activities.

With no confirmation of when they would return to campus, students are left guessing how long they would need to wait for management to communicate to them.

Many students feel that the administration has a responsibility to keep students informed, especially in times like this.

The ongoing silence from UniMAC, has not only eroded trust between students and the administration but has also led to a sense of isolation among the student body.

Some students have taken to social media platforms, especially WhatsApp platforms, to voice their concerns, calling for communication from management.

They argue that an official statement outlining the next steps for resumption would alleviate some of their worries and help them make informed decisions.

In light of these challenges, the student body calls on management to take immediate action to communicate clearly to them.

They indicated that transparency regarding the resumption of school, timeline, and any other relevant updates will go a long way in restoring trust and ensuring that students feel supported during this difficult time.