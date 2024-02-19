Major 1Politics

Mahama outlines ambitious plan for his 24-Hour economy in Ghana

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated his commitment to establishing a 24-hour economy in Ghana. 

The ambitious policy aims to transform the country’s economic landscape by enabling businesses to operate round the clock in three shifts.

In a detailed write-up on his official Facebook page, John Mahama, explained that the primary objective of the policy is to make Ghana self-sufficient and foster export-oriented growth.

 Mahama emphasized the need for a robust collaboration between the government and the private sector to achieve this vision.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, particularly among the youth, Mahama outlined plans to create new employment opportunities.

 The proposed measures include enacting new laws, such as labor laws and tax incentives, to support businesses operating 24/7.

To facilitate the transition, the government plans to implement favorable tax policies, stimulus packages, and financial assistance, with a focus on specific industries like agro-processing and manufacturing.

Promoting the consumption of local products and services will be a top priority, and measures will be put in place to ensure the smooth operation of the 24-hour economy. 

Mahama emphasized the critical role of security, sanitation, cleaning, and environmental protection in sustaining the initiative.

Furthermore, financial services at the ports will be made operational 24/7, aiming to reduce delays and congestion.

The overarching goal of the initiative is to benefit various sectors, generate employment, improve living standards, increase productivity, and provide enhanced convenience for citizens.

As Mahama continues to champion this transformative agenda, the public awaits further details on the practical implementation and the potential impact on Ghana’s economic landscape.

